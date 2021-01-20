IHSA allows low-risk winter sports to return for only half the areas schools

For about half of the area’s schools, the latest Illinois High School Association announcement regarding high school sports and their possible return finally is something positive.

On Tuesday, the IHSA announced, along with the help of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, it has decided to approve a plan that will allow some winter sports to make a return this season.

“We were preparing a little bit because we thought we were going in Tier 2, so it was a nice surprise when we went into Tier 1,” Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said. “So, right now, we’re going to start some open gyms and stuff. I don’t know when we’re going to start practices.”

After the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 mitigations as part of the Restore Illinois Plan, 12 area schools that fall in regions 2 and 6 now are cleared to resume practices for medium- to high-risk sports. In addition, if any area schools in those regions offer low-risk winter sports, those seasons can begin immediately in similar fashion as the fall season.

Low-risk winter sports for the IHSA are boys and girls bowling, boys swim and dive, competitive cheer and dance, girls gymnastics and girls badminton. The only sports played by any of the local schools, which span across Grundy, Livingston and Iroquois counties, are cheer and dance, which finally got the official green light to resume activities Tuesday by the IHSA, although a virtual approach to competitions will be an adjustment.

“It’s obviously different because so much of competitive dance is performing to a crowd so doing everything virtually this season is a big change … ” Gardner-South Wilmington competitive dance coach Nicole Leigh said. “But I think at this point, the girls are just excited to be able to do anything, and so we are taking what we are able to do with all the limitations and trying to make the most of it.”

The schools that fall in Tier 1 areas are Coal City and Gardner-South Wilmington (Grundy County, Region 2); Dwight and Tri-Point (Livingston County, Region 2); and Central, Cissna Park, Donovan, Iroquois West, Milford, St. Anne and Watseka (Iroquois County, Region 6).

Before any of those schools can begin holding games and contests for their low-risk sports, they must complete seven practice days after their first initial practices.

“With all the disappointment going around, the IHSA news just gave us hope, and it was just really exciting to have any news at this point,” said Mary Hilt, a four-year dancer at Dwight. “No matter what happens, if we get shut down or anything, I think that anything we get is good at this point. We are really grateful for everything.”

In addition to low-risk winter sports starting, the IHSA announced fall, spring and summer sports can begin conducting unlimited IHSA contact days beginning Jan. 25 for schools in Tier 2 or better. Coaches soon will be able to meet physically with their players and hold practices. The type of practice they will be able to hold, however, will depend on the sport’s risk level and what COVID-19 region each school is in.

Low-risk sports that soon will begin offseason contact days are baseball, bass fishing, cross country, golf, boys gymnastics, girls swim and dive, tennis and track and field, which will be able to hold games and competitions at the state level at Tier 1. At Tier 2, those games and competitions will be limited to schools in similar conferences and regions.

Medium-risk sports that can return to action Jan. 25 are soccer, volleyball, water polo and wheelchair basketball. Those sports can hold games and competitions in the same conference and region at Tier 1, with a limit of team practices at Tier 2.

Next week, the area schools under regions 2 and 6 can begin noncontact practice and training for their high-risk sports — basketball, football, lacrosse and wrestling — although games will not yet be allowed.

The basketball season was set to begin in November and end Feb. 13. The IHSA still is hoping to offer some sort of season, but people such as Bauer, who also coaches girls basketball and softball at Watseka, are seeing the writing on the wall as days go by.

“I think we are running out of time here with basketball,” Bauer said. “I think it needs to be decided here within the next few weeks about what we are going to do. … Football is kind of in the same boat, and so those things need to be addressed very quickly.”

Schools in Phase 4, Tier 1 and Tier 2 can begin conducting weight training immediately, as long as student-athletes wear masks and are socially distanced. However, there are some contradicting numbers from the IDPH regarding gathering limitation for sports and weight training ranging from 10 to 25 to 50 people. The IDPH will announce an update on that information sometime today.

As for the next IHSA update, they will meet against Jan. 27 to discuss the plan on a formalized schedule for the remainder of the academic year.