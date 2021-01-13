IHSA won't set sports schedules until mitigations lifted

As has become the theme the past month or so, no specific return dates for prep sports were given as a result of an Illinois High School Association board of directors meeting.

After Wednesday’s meeting, the IHSA announced there will not be any dates or timelines given until state COVID-19 mitigations are lifted, but the thought is some winter sports will be able to begin as soon as that happens.

Boys and girls bowling, competitive cheer and dance, girls gymnastics and boys swimming and diving will be able to begin their seasons as early as Friday, when Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health are expected to lift some mitigations, and sports could resume statewide by next month.

“We realize there is a desire for finality on a sports schedule for 2020-21; however, we did not believe it would be prudent to lock ourselves into a schedule at a time when IHSA schools are unable to conduct any sports,” the board said in a joint statement issued Wednesday. “Per Gov. Pritzker, we have hope that low-risk sports may be permitted in certain regions of the state as early as this Friday.

“With that in mind, February seems like a realistic timeline to have sports resume statewide.”

The board said the exact time sports resume could factor into how the IHSA plans to schedule the rest of the season, as three seasons of sports will appear to have no more than four months to compete.

“We expect that the events of the next two weeks will go a long way toward informing our opinion on which scheduling option we decide to proceed with,” the board said. “We recognize that if no sports have resumed by February, season lengths could be impacted in certain sports and that we may need to take a longer look at the likelihood of true seasons being conducted in high-risk sports this year.”

In addition to the return of lower-risk winter sports — basketball likely will not begin when the other winter sports do — the IHSA also approved the return of contact days for sports that are out of season whenever lower-risk winter sports are able to begin.

“The IHSA acknowledges the immense mental, emotional and physical strain that a lack of contact with school programs is causing Illinois high school student-athletes,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “It is our intention that these contact days provide sport-specific training under the leadership of high school coaches.

“This is an effort to provide a viable sports option to high school athletes given the growing number of student-athletes opting for higher risk opportunities within the state and across state lines.”

The IHSA also approved new Return to Play Procedures for those returning to sports from a COVID-19 infection, a plan approved by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

The procedures call for a five-step progression before returning to full activity, beginning with light activity and progressively increasing to a full return.

“The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has shown great leadership throughout the pandemic in developing plans and procedures to help protect our student-athletes,” Anderson said. “This latest Return To Play Policy creates an acclimatization plan for student-athletes returning from positive infections, providing much-needed guidance to our schools.”

Despite the continued uncertainty and delay of the sports season, Anderson and the IHSA wanted to remind student-athletes they are doing all they can to hold a safe sports season.

“Our overall goal remains unchanged, as we hope to conduct all IHSA sports during the remainder of the school year calendar,” Anderson said. “Please know that we see and read many of the comments and messages from student-athletes, coaches and parents and that we are doing everything we can to try [to] bring IHSA sports back within the current parameters we are working in.”