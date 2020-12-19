Former Boilermaker Harrell carves nontraditional path to college football success

The one constant through Camron Harrell’s past four years is that there’s been no constant.

He’s been at three colleges, been tried at several different positions on both sides of the ball and has played for five different head coaches.

But for the Bradley-Bourbonnais all-time touchdown leader, the changes — and the lessons that have come with them — have proven to be more than worth it.

Harrell, one of the primary playmakers for the Boilermakers during their 2016 state semifinal run, originally headed west to play at the University of Iowa. After redshirting his freshman year, Harrell left Iowa and spent a year out of school before returning to the classroom and gridiron at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn last fall.

He parlayed a successful 2019 there to a renewed chance at high-level football for the University of Southern Mississippi, where he’s excelled as a defensive back and kick returner, culminating the season with a kickoff return for a touchdown in last week’s season finale against Florida Atlantic.

“I just wanted to prove myself as a football player because I love the game and like doing that every single day, day in and day out, staying at the practice every day and doing extra work and it’s paid off,” Harrell said. “My coaches saw that, and that’s one of the biggest things I’m most proud of, is just that I continued to show up every single day.”

Harrell came to Iowa to play cornerback for the Hawkeyes, one of the several positions he played at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

In his first year on campus — a redshirt year — Harrell was quickly moved around, switching between cornerback, wide receiver and running back.

For Harrell, the constant switching around proved difficult, especially at a time in which he also was trying to adjust to living on his own for the first time and get settled into the hustle and bustle that comes with being a Big Ten Conference student-athlete.

“My freshman year, it was hard to figure out where my focus needed to be, and I feel like that’s where I kind of struggled a little bit, was just putting my attention and my focus to the areas where I should have, especially when playing different positions jumping around,” Harrell said. “It’s hard to sit there and focus and learn one position, not knowing if you’re gonna change again or where you’re gonna end up in the next few weeks.”

After an influx of recruits looked like they were going to force Harrell to change positions again, from running back to the secondary, he left Iowa without a new destination in sight.

So rather than spend the 2018-19 school year and football season on a college campus, Harrell found himself back in town, where he worked at Little Caesar’s and returned to the Boilers, where he helped serve as an assistant coach.

Back to his roots

It was the return home that Harrell found himself and realized what he truly wanted, along with the help of one of his high school coaches, Boilers boys track and field coach and assistant football coach Freddie Dudek.

“I kind of talked to him a little bit about it and told him if he never played another down of football again, it wouldn’t change anything about our relationship,” Dudek said. “We would usually do a half mile jog before we worked out, which goes against everything I’ve ever done as a sprint coach … but to be honest, I really enjoyed that because he really opened up a lot.”

It was those conversations with Dudek, in addition to the words of affirmation that came from the kids he coached just two years after playing with them, that put Harrell’s perspective into place and allowed him to see what he truly wanted — to get back into school and on a football field.

“I think the best thing that I got from that was just the humbling experience, putting me back to ground zero where I started and it really helped me understand my inner roots,” Harrell said. “I continued to build and not fall off my temple again.”

That was something he felt at home as well.

The oldest of three children, he served as a big brother both with the Boilers and at home. And while he was serving as inspiration for his siblings, it was his family and people like Dudek who were doing the same for him.

“My family and coaches played a huge role for me, not even just with support but mentally and spiritually. They really just made sure I was OK in every aspect outside of football,” Harrell said. “My family and coach Dudek, they’ve helped me really push to continue to use what God gave me and just changed my dreams because you’re only young once.”

Fighting his way back

With school and football back in his view, Harrell enrolled at College of DuPage, where he made another positional switch, this time to safety.

In his first college action at his second school and fourth position, Harrell recorded three interceptions and a forced fumble in addition to a team-high 16 pass breakups and 67 total tackles, good for third on the team.

Behind the stellar play was arguably the most gruesome grind Harrell has faced. His days often began at 4:30 a.m., when he left his house to commute to school and football.

He lost 20 pounds after struggling to afford more than a meal and gas a day and had responsibilities at home to tend to after double-digit hour days of driving, studying and practicing.

But with a head coach like Matt Foster helping him continue to carve his renewed path, Harrell kept it pushing.

“Anybody that’s made it out of [junior college], you’ve gotta respect them because junior college is not a joke,” Harrell said. “Coach Foster and those guys over there, the relationships I built, really helped me to just stay steady in the work and help me understand what my vision of my goal was … I couldn’t have walked into better hands than with that man.”

The recently retired Foster couldn’t take much credit for the traits he said Harrell already had when he put on a Chaparrels helmet.

“He’s super humble, a hard worker, the first in and last to leave, and was always encouraging other kids, holding them accountable,” Foster said. “You don’t coach that. I’d love to sit here and take even an ounce of credit for that, but I think good coaches just don’t screw up kids.

“You let them run and just sprinkle a little salt and pepper here and there.”

A second chance

With his eye-catching redemption tour in full swing, Harrell got a second chance at finding the perfect school to call home. The advantage of a second recruitment was that he knew what was important to him this time around, which wasn’t the blinding lights of an 80,000 seat Big Ten stadium or multi-million dollar workout facility.

It was the things that can’t be paid for or polished up.

“It wasn’t gonna just be about what [a school] had and what they had to offer, but how they were gonna take care of me as a man because I realized being at DuPage I didn’t have all that fancy stuff, but I had the people there that were necessary,” Harrell said. “They helped mold me into the man I am today, and that was more important to me than any type of big equipment or glamorous weight room or anything like that … and that’s something I’ll hold onto for life.”

With a lifelong dream of playing football in the tradition-rich South, where he could train outdoors year-round, Harrell found exactly what he was looking for in former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson.

“When he was recruiting me, he came and we talked for about two hours, and we didn’t talk anything about football; we talked about life, we talked about what it is to be a man and life situations and everything like that,” Harrell said. “Just being able to be open and talk about stuff like that before football really helped me to feel a lot more comfortable with myself.”

Harrell said that his initial meeting with Hopson made him feel like a person, whereas the pitches from other schools only spoke to him as a football player.

But after Harrell played just one game for Hopson this fall, his coach resigned.

Assistant coach Scotty Walden stepped in as interim coach for three games before leaving for the head coaching job, giving Harrell his third coach in his first year at his third school in Tim Billings.

But with all the change and subsequent adapting he’s had to do since his college career, the adjustment within himself isn’t what Harrell was worried about most.

“I’m a man willing to adapt to change. That’s just how I’ve been, but not everybody’s that way,” Harrell said. “So as soon as our leader stepped down, then everyone looked around like, ‘alright who’s it gonna be [next]?’ And then you have to put all your trust into somebody else that you may not have that trust with yet.”

A unique talent

No matter who was roaming the sidelines as the main man in charge, Harrell excelled. Despite being listed on the roster as a safety, he first found his way to the field in Hattiesburg as a nickel back before earning a starting position at the more traditional cornerback position.

He had 29 total tackles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble as a member of the Golden Eagles’ defensive unit.

A legitimate track star with the Boilers — he was a state qualifier as a sprinter — Harrell’s most notable skill is his ability to gracefully glide on the gridiron like a Zamboni on ice, only if that Zamboni was given a NASCAR engine.

Dudek said Harrell’s speed, paired with his natural football instincts, make him such a unique talent.

“He has a really good feel football-wise, where he can not only translate his speed, but he can cut, he can accelerate and he has good vision,” Dudek said. “He’s just a student of the game.”

In last week’s season finale against Florida Atlantic — one of a few games the Golden Eagles saw moved around due to COVID-19 — Harrell’s first season of Division I football culminated with that touchdown, a 100-yard score in a game broadcast to a national audience on the CBS Sports Network.

The Golden Eagles won the game by a 45-31 score to finish the year 3-7. Harrell was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.

“It was amazing just being able to be there and being able to play that last football game because with this season, you never knew what was going to happen,” Harrell said. “You didn’t know if you’re gonna play the next week.”

“[The Florida Atlantic game] was personal; I personally had animosity built up against them, so for me to do that during that game, the last game of the year, to put the cherry on top of the season, it was like the end of a movie.

“But the crazy part is it’s just beginning and that’s, I think, what I’m most excited for.”

Harrell will play his senior season for yet another new coach, recently named head coach Will Hall.

But for Harrell and his ability to not only handle change and adaptation, but thrive under it, another fresh challenge is fitting for what he hopes will be a successful redshirt senior year that leads to both a business degree and a shot at playing in the NFL.

“I’m just gonna continue building up what I already have; if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Harrell said. “I’m gonna come back and shoot for a higher GPA and to finish school strong, obviously, because I want that piece of paper, and I just want to come back a different beast.”