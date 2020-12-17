Cody's Choice: Big Ten makes mistake with Ohio State decision

In a year of unpredictability due to the global pandemic, the Big Ten Conference recently announced that it had changed its rule from requiring teams to play a minimum of six games to qualify for its Dec. 19 championship game. And as a result of that decision,<span class="apple-converted-space"> </span>Ohio State will now jump over Indiana to represent the Big Ten East against Northwestern in the Big Ten West for the conference championship.

Now, as good as all this sounds for Ohio State fans and perhaps Big Ten fans overall, I’m here to tell you why this is a terrible decision for not only the Big Ten, but the entire college football playoff system as well.

It’s no secret that if the pandemic never happened the Buckeyes would have more than likely, barring some huge upset, earned their way into the Big Ten Championship anyways. However, the simple fact is they wouldn’t be had not for the rule change.

Instead, the Buckeyes are back into the playoff equation by virtue of being granted a shot into the Big Ten championship game after the conference rescinded its rule requiring a team to play at least six games to be eligible for the crown.

And it’s the worst thing for college football fans outside of the four major powerhouses (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma) who have dominated the college football playoff with a combined <a href="https://collegefootballplayoff.com/sports/2019/5/22/history.aspx">17-of-24</a> possible appearances, with all four them having at least three or more appearances.

In turn this would have possibly opened up a playoff spot for potentially the first ever non-power five conference football team (with the exception of independent Notre Dame in 2019), giving Cincinnati (American Athletic) or Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) to get a chance to prove themselves on the nations biggest stage; which was something Central Flroida didn’t get to do when they finished the 2017 season as the only undefeated team in college football.

The whole point of the new system was to eliminate the perceived big-school bias the Bowl Championship series did, while also adding a pair of teams to the title mix. And there hasn’t been as much new opportunity for teams as one might think. In fact, Since the inaugural 2015 season only 11 different schools have made an appearance in the College Football Playoff and seven of them were one-timers, with four of those going one-and-done.

This has led some people to think that nobody outside of Ohio State or Notre Dame could seriously compete against Alabama or Clemson this season. But if you know a little bit about the CFP history you’d remember in the inaugural 2015 CFP season when No. 4 seed Ohio State upset No. 1 Alabama, 42-35, in the semifinals before going on to defeat No. 2 Oregon in a 42-20 blowout victory to win the championship.

And so with Ohio State’s 2015 upset in mind there’s no telling what the unbeaten underdogs could do in a playoff scenario simply because they have not been given the chance despite setting themselves up for possible conference championships later this month.

Again, had the Big Ten not made that rule change then it’s more than likely no Big Ten team would be represented in the CFP because Indiana or Northwestern most likely wouldn’t have the strength of schedule to make a case to be in the top four, especially since neither team is undefeated. This scenario would likely leave two open spots for squads from either the American Athletic, Big 12, Pac-12 and Sun Belt conferences since Alabama or Florida will represent to SEC and Clemson or Notre Dame will represent the ACC.

This season could have resembled something like in 2019 or 2018, the only two years the CFP didn’t feature four conference champions from either the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or SEC.

Outside of the Buckeyes, both the Big Ten and Big 12 are having “down years” this season as an overall conference. And so it would have nice to see some new conference faces such as the American Athletic or Sun Belt to get a chance to capitalize on this opportunity.

It seems like the same conferences that got love in the BCS era are getting the same love by the playoff voting committee. Since the CFP has taken place in 2015, the SEC has had a team represented in the playoffs seven times compared to the ACC’s six, Big Ten's four, Big XII's four, Pac-12's two and Notre Dame’s one appearance as an independent in 2019. That being said, it seems like year after year we see the same teams over and over again such as Clemson and Alabama. Rightfully so the two juggernauts have each appeared in the playoff fives times including winning a combined four-of-six possible national championships spanning from (2016-2019). So, if one of those two teams are more than likely to win it anyways why not let some new blood get a shot at them, especially given how this season has been perceived due to the pandemic?

Ohio State has and always will be one of the more dynamic teams in college football and so they will probably find themselves right back into the thick of things regarding the CFP next season anyways. That’s why the Big Ten really whiffed on an opportunity to give college football fans a breath of fresh air regarding teams in the CFP. Because of them, unless something drastic happens we will probably end up seeing another makeup of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, as long as the Irish don't completely get blown out against the Tigers in the ACC championship.

Overall, the Big Ten should have stood by their original six-game rule which would have eliminated the Buckeyes from contention and give more fringe top-ten teams a shot to make the playoffs. It could have given the voting committee and college fans across the country a chance to re-evaluate how they look at non-power-five conference teams. The missed opportunity will only further the damage the overlooking of “non-name brand” college football programs and not allow for them to get a shot similar to the 2015 Ohio State team that won the national championship as the No. 4 seed despite being severely overlooked.