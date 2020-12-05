Illini fall to #19 Hawkeyes on Senior Day

Momentum. The Illini (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) came into today on a two game win streak and were feeling optimistic about making it three. However, injuries and a tough Iowa (5-2, 5-2 Big Ten) team foiled that plan as the Illini lost 35-21 on Senior Day in Champaign.

The Illini jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half and were firing on all cylinders offensively. Passing touchdowns to Daniel Barker and Josh Imatorbhebhe combined with tough running by Chase Brown saw the Illini firmly in the driver seat.

After that, it was all Iowa. The Hawkeyes scored a touchdown and added two field goals to bring the score to 14-13 going into the half and dominated the second half. Overall the Hawkeyes scored 35 straight points on a beleaguered Illini defense. Brown expressed his frustration with the final score after the game. “When you’re up 14-0 you gotta step on their neck, you gotta finish them, you gotta take them out, we gotta finish the game.” Indeed those thoughts were shared by head coach Lovie Smith “Disappointing of course not to get the win, especially after you get off to a good start like that.”

Illinois experienced some unfortunate injuries during the game, mostly defensively. Four starters, Khalon Tolson, Jamal Woods, Nate Hobbs and Sydney Brown all sustained injuries with the first three going down early and missing the rest of the game

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters finished the game 10-for-18 for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Peters was pulled late in the fourth and was replaced by freshman Isaiah Williams who went 7-for-16 for 83 yards and one touchdown through the air. Workhorse running back Chase Brown had 18 carries for 83 yards in a tough, gritty display.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras went 18-for-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, bouncing back well from a horrendous start to the game. Taylor Goodson led the rushing attack for the Hawkeyes totaling 19 carries for 92 yards.

Losing on Senior Day is never in the plans for any team and for a team as tight knit as this Illini group, the loss was extra frustrating. This year is different than most in many respects but one notable difference is that this season does not count against any player's years of eligibility so theoretically, all these seniors could come back and play another year. Several key players including quarterback Peters, linebacker Jake Hansen and starting center Doug Kramer are all part of that group.

The Illini will play their final game of this COVID shortened season next week as they battle for the Land of Lincoln Trophy against #14 Northwestern in Evanston.