Eastside ends with tournament title in Gatlinburg

By Daily Journal Staff Report

The Kankakee Eastside Junior Football League participated in the Gatlinburg, Tenn., Thanksgiving Bowl National Championship to wrap up a stellar season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs, who played in the tournament’s 14U division, defeated the Iredell United Bandits (NC) 14-12. They followed up their nailbiter with a dominant win Friday over PSO (SC) 28-0, advancing to the championship game.

In Saturday’s championsip the Bulldogs again took on Iredell United and defeated them 12-0 in a defensive battle. The Bandits were ranked #2 in the 14U National Youth Rankings.

During the 2020 season the Bulldogs played in four tournaments, and won three. The Kankakee Bulldogs finished the 2020 season 14-2-1.