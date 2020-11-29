Shaw Local

Eastside ends with tournament title in Gatlinburg

By Daily Journal Staff Report

The Kankakee Eastside Junior Football League participated in the Gatlinburg, Tenn., Thanksgiving Bowl National Championship to wrap up a stellar season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs, who played in the tournament’s 14U division, defeated the Iredell United Bandits (NC) 14-12. They followed up their nailbiter with a dominant win Friday over PSO (SC) 28-0, advancing to the championship game.

In Saturday’s championsip the Bulldogs again took on Iredell United and defeated them 12-0 in a defensive battle. The Bandits were ranked #2 in the 14U National Youth Rankings.

During the 2020 season the Bulldogs played in four tournaments, and won three. The Kankakee Bulldogs finished the 2020 season 14-2-1.