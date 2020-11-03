Adjusted prep schedule provides different opportunities for student-athletes

Moving seasons around the calendar this year really has thrown a wrench in high school sports. Sports such as football and volleyball were put in hold, but that doesn’t mean the adjustments haven’t come without a silver lining.

Student-athletes have been presented with opportunities they might not have had otherwise. Individuals who typically played football, boys soccer and girls volleyball in the fall got a chance to take up a new sport, such as cross country, golf or tennis.

Student-athletes could be exposed to something new, and some fall sport teams got an additional boost of talent. Multiple local fall teams picked up additional student-athletes that otherwise would not have joined if it wasn’t for COVID-19 moving sports around. And in doing so, these teams found some hidden gems they hope will continue playing.

<strong>Fick helps lead Grant Park Golf to sectionals</strong>

Grant Park senior Travis Fick joined the golf team four years ago when he was only a freshman.

After playing for two years, Fick decided it was time to switch things up his junior year and play soccer because he felt it would benefit him conditioning wise for basketball and baseball.

“I did love playing golf, but I felt like soccer was definitely a sport I wanted to try,” Fick said, “because I did have some friends who played it, and it was really fun. And soccer really helped me with my conditioning for basketball and baseball.”

Fick said he would have continued with soccer this fall if it wasn’t for COVID-19 moving it to the spring. Nonetheless, he returned to his old squad and had an immediate effect as he finished the season as the No. 3 golfer for the Dragons.

“The reason I chose to play is because I really do love golf,” Fick said. “It’s fun to play, and I knew we had some good guys this year, and I knew we could make a deep run. In addition, we also have a great coach in Andy Dillman, so I didn’t see a reason not to come back.”

His addition to the team helped secure the Dragons best finish in sectionals under Dillman’s tenure as head coach. Fick helped Grant Park advance past the regional and secure a sixth-place finish in sectionals this season, even recording the area’s first hole-in-one of the fall along the way.

“Without Fick, we don’t make it to sectionals,” Dillman said. “He was definitely one of our scorers at regionals, and I believe he was one of our low scorers at sectionals. And so, he helped us in those two big tournaments; the sixth-place finish at sectionals is the best finish as a team since I’ve become coach.”

<strong>Longtin takes No. 1 doubles spot</strong>

Emmerson Longtin had been playing volleyball since middle school and planned to continue her passion this fall as a freshman. However, once volleyball was moved to the spring, Longtin found herself without something to do, so she opted for a sport she’s never played before: tennis.

“I’m one of those people who always has to be doing something,” Longtin said. “I saw that tennis was in the fall, and I decided to go for it.”

The multi-sport athlete always stays busy by participating in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. Bradley-Bourbonnais head tennis coach Cathy Olshefski had Longtin start on the junior-varsity team, but Longtin’s athletic ability proved to be worth moving her up to the varsity squad.

“She is a great athlete and really gave us an extra person on the varsity team that I could use,” Olshefski said. “She actually is a freshman who had never played tennis for us, and so she started on the junior-varsity team. And then, I moved her up to the varsity team, and she played No. 1 doubles.”

By the end of the season, Longtin proved to be one of the more talented Boilkermaker tennis players, as she went on to become the No. 1 doubles champion in this year’s All-City meet between Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Kankakee.

“It was a humbling experience to start at No. 1 doubles,” Longtin said. “I didn’t really think I was that great, but then thanks to Coach Olshefski, Sydney Goering and the whole varsity team, they were always so encouraging and always made me feel a part of the team.”

Her addition surely paid dividends for Olshefski, which is why she said she hopes Longtin will return next season.

“I absolutely hope she returns next season, but I not sure if that’s going to happen,” Olshefski said.

Longtin hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing tennis again next season, but she more than likely will go back to playing volleyball.

“It’s going to be a hard decision, but since I have been playing volleyball for so long, I’ve really grown to love it,” Longtin said. “And it’s probably my favorite sport that I play.”

<strong>Bottorff becomes one of Central’s top runners</strong>

Last season, Central couldn’t field a full girls cross country team. That all changed once Laney Bottorff and a few other Comet athletes picked up the sport this fall, something Comets coach David Ladehoff said he hopes can continue next year

“Last year, we didn’t have enough girls for a full team, and so it was very vital for the team to have the extra girls come out,” Ladehoff said. “We were a really solid second-tier team because we just didn’t have that much experience, and so next year would be really incredible if they came back out.”

Typically, the junior Bottorff has opted to play volleyball in the fall because she’s been playing it for nearly her whole life. With that off the table, cross country proved a worthy alternative.

“I joined cross country this fall because I wanted to stay in shape,” Bottorff said. “Usually, I’m a busy athlete, and so I joined the cross country team to keep me busy.”

Bottorff immediately became Central’s No. 2 runner for the first half of the season. She also became the No. 1 runner for the final month of October.

“Laney seemed a little bit more natural at kind of warming up at a certain pace, and then she has a little bit more fight, so she would catch people at the end of the first mile.”

Her new-found success could have been partly because Bottorff had some previous cross country experience in middle school. She competed for two years on her middle school’s cross country team, which gave her additional experience coming into this season.