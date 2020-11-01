ROUNDUP: Cross country season comes to a close

CROSS COUNTRY

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys cross country team took 13th place out of 15 teams in this year’s IHSA Class 3A Sectional. They finished with 334 team points, 273 points more than first-place finisher Yorkville.

The Boilermakers were led by Josiah Jones (50th, 16:46.88), followed by Jeremiah Lanum (71st, 17:08.78), Brendan Dalcanton (80th, 17:19.28), Ebenezer Gideon (84th, 17:23.69) and Matt Anderson (88th,17:26.17).

The Boilers also sent four girls to the meet as individuals. Senior Alaina Bahr led the pack by taking 38th place (19:40.37). She was followed by Mady Dykstra (109th, 22:01.26), Mady Mroz (110th, 22:02.63) and Emma Corbus (116th, 22:46.84).

IHSA Class 2A Peoria Sectional

Kankakee’s lone runner Sam Yohnka traveled to Peoria to participate in sectional action. He finished the 3-mile race in 18 minutes and 45.9 seconds, which was good enough for 101st, seven spots behind Manteno’s Tyler Kropp, who took 94th (18:31.9).