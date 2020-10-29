Pritzker stresses basketball will be moved to spring

In the continuing back-and-forth between Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health with the Illinois High School Association, Pritzker countered Wednesday's jarring decision from the IHSA to go against Tuesday's updated IDPH guidelines with a new message of his own today.

In his daily COVID-19 news conference, Pritzker said that basketball, and other sports deemed higher risk such as hockey, wrestling and basketball, are not being totally canceled, but that the state is asking them to be pushed back to the spring.

"Some of these sports, we’re not shutting them down, we’ve asked that they be moved to the spring, some later in the spring," Pritzker said. "What we’re trying to do is get to a point where positivity levels are much lower, where the number of cases in our state is much lower, and where I hope and pray we have much better treatment and vaccines available."

The banter began Tuesday, when Pritzker and the IDPH announced heightened restrictions on basketball, moving it from moderate risk to higher risk. That meant basketball, which is set to begin practice on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30 at the high school level, is currently limited to non-contact training and practice according to the IDPH.

The IHSA, in a seeming order of defiance, announced Wednesday that it would carry on with the season as scheduled, while moving wrestling to the summer season that begins in April.

Pritzker countered Wednesday afternoon that schools would be open to legal liability, a point that was emphasized later that evening by the Illinois State Board of Education and then reiterated by Pritzker himself on Thursday.

"Schools, I think as I’ve said several times, will potentially be subject to some legal liability if something happens as a result of their playing a sport that we've issued guidance about that's not congress with what the school is operating under," Pritzker said.

Despite the differing opinions, Pritzker said that his office and the IHSA have maintained consistent communication, and also echoed the IHSA's statement they made Wednesday that the decision to play or not in the winter will have to be left up to individual districts.

"The fact that the IHSA has a different opinion, I’ve known that for sometime about different areas of sports," Pritzker said. "We've talked to them on a frequent basis, gotten their opinions on each one of these things.

"Most importantly, it’s gonna be incumbent upon the schools to make decisions for themselves."

At a time where almost 2 million students in the state have yet to return to in-person learning full time, Pritzker said that remains a priority over any sport.

"We’re trying most of all to get kids back in school," Pritzker said. "We have 1.8 million children who are not in school every day in the state. We want to get kids back in school and sports is a secondary question.

"We want to make sure they're learning first of all, so we want to make sure we lower the risk in every way that we can and we're gonna continue to work on that."