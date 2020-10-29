Chicago Public Schools move basketball to spring

As the Illinois High School Association has continued with its plans to go against Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health's announcement of postponing the basketball season to the spring, Chicago Public Schools made a huge decision of its own to further the divide.

In a press release issued Thursday night, CPS said it is adhering to state guidelines and postponing the basketball season to the spring, although no tentative start date was given.

"As we approach the winter sports season, Gov. Pritzker and IDPH have released updated guidance on winter sports with a low risk for COVID-19 transmission that can proceed this year and sports that will be postponed or moved to spring or summer 2021," the release said, before listing competitive cheerleading and dance, boys swimming and diving and boys and girls bowling as sports that will be played as scheduled in the winter.

Those sports were also given the green light by the IHSA Wednesday, along with basketball. CPS said high school and elementary basketball will be played in the spring and wrestling will be held in the summer. The IHSA also said its wrestling season would be held in the summer.

The IHSA is continuing with its plans for basketball in the winter. That means there could be basketball played in the state from November through the spring. It is currently unclear if the IHSA would consider pushing back a potential state series to fit the spring timeline set by CPS Thursday.

The current IHSA calendar calls for football, boys soccer, girls volleyball, girls badminton, boys gymnastics and boys and girls water polo to be played in the spring, meaning the IHSA will either adhere to its current plans to keep basketball in the winter, move basketball into the spring along with the other current sports, move some spring sports to the summer to fit basketball or some combination of the three.

CPS ended its release noting the mixed feelings the decision may bring.

"While the IHSA has not removed high school basketball from its winter sports calendar, Gov. Pritzker and IDPH have determined that basketball presents a greater risk of COVID-19 transmission and is not safe to play this winter," the release said. "Our district has a rich basketball tradition, and we know that this is not the outcome so many of our students, parents and coaches wanted to see, but it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 and make this school year a success."