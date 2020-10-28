IHSA announces basketball will start on time, wrestling moved to summer

A day after the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated basketball to a higher risk sport according to its Return To Play Guidelines, the Illinois High School Association announced prep basketball will continue to move forward with plans to start the season on time, defying the guidelines from Gov. JB Pritzker and the IDPH.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the IHSA announced despite the new changes made to the IDPH guidelines, boys and girls basketball still will begin with practices Nov. 16, with games set to begin Nov. 30. On Tuesday, the IDPH upgraded basketball to its “higher-risk” category, limiting it to no-contact practice and training.

“In August, the board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health assigning a medium risk level to the sport,” the IHSA release said. “The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.

“The high school basketball season was potentially put on hold on Oct. 27, when Gov. Pritzker announced that IDPH had changed basketball’s risk level from medium risk to high risk,” the release continued. “After diligent discussion, the board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball.”

But the season will come with some major changes. When games begin, basketball teams will be limited to matchups within their conferences or COVID region, and masks will be required at all times for all players, coaches and officials, per recommendations of the IHSA SMAC.

The release stated district officials will be the ultimate decision-makers on an individual basis for schools to choose if they will play or not.

“Illinois is a large and diverse state, and the IHSA membership is reflective of that,” the release said. “We understand that this decision will impact each high school and district differently. Some schools [that] remain in remote learning may not be able to start winter sports on time, and we feel for those in that situation.

“However, we have also learned that we cannot continue to look down the road to a season that may never come.”

In a news conference Wednesday, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the 50-person limit for indoor activities will be in effect for all winter sports. Student-athletes, coaches, officials and media are included in that 50-person limit, meaning many sports will be limited to little or no fans allowed.

After the IHSA’s announcement, Pritzker was asked during a news conference about the announcement and said he didn’t think schools would challenge the IDPH’s restrictions.

“We’ve told school districts what the rules are, and I think they all know,” Pritzker said. “The IHSA may have their own views with it, but school districts know what the rules are.

“It’s unfortunate, but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard.”

Anderson said Pritzker and the IDPH surprised the IHSA with their updated restrictions Tuesday, and the variables at play during the next several weeks could determine if the basketball season ultimately will be played.

“This is a step forward to really say that as an association we think we do it safely and we want it for our students,” Anderson said.

During the next month, he said, those involved must learn of any legal pitfalls associated with moving forward. If there are, he said, “we’ll have to pivot, as we have a number of times over the last several months.”

Anderson also said during his news conference schools, both public and private, could see financial penalties if they decide to defy the state’s orders and follow the IHSA’s decision. But, as of now, that isn’t something he and the IHSA board have taken much into consideration.

“There could be some ramifications from the Illinois State Board of Education for our public schools, and there could be some ramifications from the [Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities] to our private schools if they go forward against the guidance,” he said.

“The legal question remains in the unknown I think. ... I think the board thought those are decisions that our local districts have to determine.”

Late Wednesday, ISBOE Superintendent Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said in a letter to administrators schools should be mindful to adhere to the IDPH’s updated restrictions.

“We recognize the value of sports in students’ lives and share your hope that students can return safely to play this school year,” Dr. Ayala said. “However, at this moment, we urge you to prioritize health and safety and to returning the 1.76 million students currently learning remotely in the classroom. ... Defying the state’s public health guidance opens up schools to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mike Kohl said meetings will take place starting today to determine what the district wants to do in regard to a basketball season. For now, he said he just doesn’t want to put his student-athletes on anymore of an emotional roller coaster.

“I don’t want our kids to get too high or too low. It’s been tough anyway, and what I’d hate is for our kids to have false hope,” Kohl said. “Should they be more excited today than yesterday? Absolutely.

“But we’re talking about young kids and young adults, and you don’t want to play with their emotions, and I feel like we’ve done that all fall.”

The IHSA also announced the wrestling season will shift from the winter to the summer, beginning April 19. It joins baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, boys tennis and boys and girls lacrosse in the summer season.

Coal City wrestling coach Mark Masters said he already had told his team to prepare for not having wrestling during the winter. He also wondered what state series opportunities might be provided with the season getting delayed.

“It is what it is,” Masters said. “We’re thankful to have a season, and I can’t wait to see the rest of the logistics of what’s going to happen, if we have a state series other than some regional competition.”

All other winter IHSA sports — boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling and girls gymnastics — will join basketball in starting on time next month. Sport-specific mitigation requirements will be updated today.

Both Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee just completed successful girls swim and diving seasons, and Kohl said the Boilers are confident in the boys season running in an equally efficient manner. Also, as long as host Brookmont Bowling Center approves, the Boilers also plan to hold their boys and girls bowling seasons. He also said cheer and dance will have to wait and see what mitigation efforts are released today to see how feasible their seasons will be.

“Cheer and dance is something that will be a challenge with mitigation as far as competitions and what we can do on the mat,” Kohl said. “If the cheerleaders have to stay 6 feet apart on the mat, that changes everything they’ve ever done.”