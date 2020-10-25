CROSS COUNTRY: Boilers advance boys team, four girls to sectionals

TINLEY PARK — Coming into Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A Andrew Sectional, Josiah Jones and his Bradley-Bourbonnais boys cross country teammates knew that in order to advance to the sectional round, their work days would last a little longer. Due to restrictions put in place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, both the girls and boys races were split into three flights, meaning Jones and teammate Brendan DalCanton had to sit through five races before finally taking center stage.

“Just waiting around was a strain because all I wanted to do was get out there and run my race, see how I’d do and see how much I improved throughout the season,” Jones said. “The way I kept warm was running around, cheering on my teammates and help make sure we advanced.”

And advance is what the Boilermakers did, as Jones’ time of 16 minutes and 36.17 seconds was good for 13th overall and led the Boilers, who took fourth-place as a team to keep their season alive.

Jones was one of four underclassmen to fill out coach Tony Swafford’s lineup Saturday. In a regional that saw the Boilers stacked up against several SouthWest Suburban Conference foes, whom the team recently races in the conference meet, Swafford said that it was a but of a mystery as to how well his young guns would hold up after running in the junior varsity conference meet.

“We didn’t really know what to expect because we ran all of our freshmen and sophomore boys in the fresh-soph meet at conference so they didn’t run with our upperclassmen,” Swafford said. “For this race, we didn’t really know what would happen but we were confident we could get our team on.”

DalCanton took 17th overall (16:56.24), a spot ahead of Jeremiah Lanum (17:03.30). Ebenezer Gideon, whose cheer-inducing spring to a seventh-place finish in the first boys flight was only rivaled by fellow freshman Lanum’s mad dash to fifth in the second flight, finished 28th overall (17:24.30). Matt Anderson finished right behind him in 28th (17:27.12). Kyler Pralle (17:41.30) took 34th and Cal Mulder finished 36th (17:49.26).

For a team as close in rank as the Boilers, Saturday’s format that saw the first flight feature runners slotted fifth-seventh, the second flight feature the third and fourth runners and the last flight featuring each school’s top two runners, the inability to get in one or two big packs is something that hindered the team’s overall day in Swafford’s eyes.

“Especially for the boys team, the formatting really messed us up a bit because all of our boys are within 50 seconds of one another, so not having the ability to run in a pack really hurt us a bit,” Swafford said. “...But I’m grateful that the IHSA and Andrew High School were able to get us a regional and state series.

“The formatting was goofy but I’m happy to be here and the kids are happy to be here and finish on a high level.”

The Boilers’ girls team knew they were going to be in a tough competition for the fifth and final team spot with conference mates Homewood-Flossmoor, who ultimately topped the Boilers by 20 points for the fifth and final spot. But the Boilers were still able to take four individual advancement spots, led by Alaina Bahr’s eigth-place finish overall (19:33.59).

And for Swafford, the words that one of the Vikings coaches left for the Boilers were enough of an explanation for their gritty performance Saturday.

“The H-F coach came over and said our girls are mentally tough and I let them know that,” Swafford said. “If a coach on another team is seeing how hard our girls have worked and their mental toughness, that speaks for itself.”

Bahr and teammate Mady Mroz found themselves in the final flight of the girls race knowing that the odds were a bit against them, but that didn’t stop them from doing all they could to make the final jump from sixth to fifth, although it just wasn’t in the cards.

“I knew I wouldn’t be right at the top but knew I would be in the middle somewhere, so every runner I could pass was another point for my team and I hoped we could make it together, but if not, I’m still really proud and happy with the results for today,” Bahr said.

After Bahr, Mroz was the next-best Boiler, taking 31st overall (21:29.64). Mady Dykstra finished 34th (22:00.76) and Emma Corbus was right behind her in 35th (22:05.50) to advance to next week’s sectional round. Finley Westover finished 38th (22:23.75) and just missed the cut, as did Kate Mountain (40th, 22:40.60) and Sydney Brooks (41st, 22:47.64).

Bahr will be joined by the boys senior trio of DalCanton, Anderson and Mulder to give the Boilers four seniors ending their careers at next weekend’s Normal Sectional. And for Bahr, who will be wrapping up one of the best girls cross country careers in recent area history, the decision to pick up cross country three years ago has been more than worth it.

“This has been where I belong and where I’ve come to fit in my school,” Bahr said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better and wouldn’t ask for anything better, this is an amazing team.

“I’m really sad to be letting it go, I have one more race … but this season went really well; I broke 19 minutes last week and that was my main goal,” she added. “My coaches have been great and I really couldn’t ask for a better high school experience.”