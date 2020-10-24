Freeman forging ahead as one of state's top prospects

Anyone living in 2020, arguably the most uncertain time for multiple generations, can see that a lot can change in a year. This weekend was supposed to be the end of the prep football regular season, one of the surefire signals that the basketball season was just around the corner.

As football, along with boys soccer and girls volleyball were shuffled to the spring, the start of the hoops season has found itself in murky waters. But even amid the uncertainty surrounding when, or even if, basketball will start at the high school level, one certainty for Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Owen Freeman is that not all change is bad.

At this time in 2019, Freeman was a lanky 6-foot-6 freshman full of intrigue for then-Boilermakers coach Alex Renchen, but was coming straight to varsity basketball from middle school ball, without any amateur summer hoops to help bridge the gap.

“I was very nervous because I didn’t know how I’d compare to the other guys,” Freeman said. “But also anxious to play with my teammates and get to know how we played and compared to other teams.”

It didn’t take long for Freeman to alleviate his nerves, as he recorded 11.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as the Boilers’ starting center, setting a new program record with a 68.2% shooting percentage and earning a spot on the Daily Journal All-Area team in the process.

Now heading into his sophomore season with three extra inches to his thickening frame, Freeman has a new coach, Joe Lightfoot III, an Amateur Athletic Union program, Midwest Prospect Academy. And with scholarship offers from the University of Illinois and Western Illinois University, he’s starting to add NCAA Division I offers.

The first school to offer was the Illini, a program Freeman has grown up watching and rooting for. He gained the quick attention of the coaching staff by putting up strong showings at showcases and camps the past two weeks put on by NY2LA and Pangos, two of the elite basketball recruiting showcases around.

“I signed up [for Pangos] at the beginning of October and while I was at NY2LA, I was just thinking that I could do this,” Freeman said. “At Pangos, I had to go in and show that I’m one of the top [prospects].”

During his freshman campaign last winter, Freeman’s stellar play caught the eye of Gavin Sullivan, the director for Midwest Prospect Academy. Sullivan saw a youngster who was not only talented, but also displayed a desire to want to continue making strides. And those strides have reminded Sullivan of a former player of his who became a three-time first-team All-Big Ten player at Wisconsin.

“At this age, he’s definitely one of the furthest along early in his career, as far as getting to the high major offer this quickly,” Sullivan said. “He’s got a lot of similarities to Ethan Happ — he’s taller than Ethan, but he has that feel for the game and back to the basket ability, uses his body to create separation and has passing ability.”

One of those tools Sullivan mentioned, playing with his back to the basket, is something Freeman said runs in the family.

His father, Zach, is a 2002 Olivet Nazarene University graduate and was the school’s all-time leading scorer until last season.

His mother, Christina also excelled on the floor for the Tigers, giving Freeman two parents who were All-American hoopers, but it’s his dad’s post game that Freeman is keeping alive while also expanding his game.

“It’s something I played with last year but it’s also something I’ve worked on this summer,” Freeman said. “My dad taught me; it’s his legacy I’m trying to carry on, learning the post moves ... and I’m trying to work on my whole skill set and improve in as many ways as possible.”

As Freeman continues to work on his craft — he said his confidence and perimeter shooting are his main focuses — he’s simultaneously preparing for more college exposure (schools like Iowa and Wisconsin have shown interest as of late) and also a high school season that is currently set to begin practice Nov. 15.

When Lightfoot III took over for Renchen in June, he said one of the biggest factors behind accepting the job was the chance to coach a player like Freeman for several seasons.

“Owen brings such an interesting dynamic to the game because he’s dominant with his size, athleticism and ability to see the game,” Lightfoot III said. “He has a high basketball IQ and continues to develop each day.”

Lightfoot III played college basketball at Kankakee Community College and Ashford University in Iowa, while also coaching at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan, so he knows what recruiting is like on both ends. And he also knows how his star sophomore could help open doors for the rest of the Boilers.

“It’s a tremendous experience, both as a player and then on the other side as a coach, seeing other families with that excitement ... and now seeing it with Owen, we were just congratulating him the other day, but I told the kids it’s exciting for us all,” Lightfoot III said. “A coach might be [at a game] for Owen, but he might leave and call a coaching buddy and you might fit at his program, so let’s not only celebrate Owen’s accomplishment, but it’s possible he could be providing opportunities for the rest [of the team] as well.”

It’s fitting that Freeman’s attention could have a trickle-down effect on his teammates. Coming into his sophomore year with a year of experience under his belt, Freeman said he is hoping to match the leadership energy of guys like senior guard Kendall Lake and take more ownership and accountability.

“I just can’t wait to get back out there and get with the guys,” Freeman said. “I’m definitely looking forward to get some revenge on some teams that beat us; in [the SouthWest Suburban Red Division] we got third last year and I can’t wait to bruise them.”