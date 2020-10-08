ROUNDUP: Beecher's Boley advances to girls golf sectionals

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Providence Regional

Latin 347, Nazareth 368, Providence 386, Beecher 399, Westmont 410, Joliet Catholic 414, Illinois Lutheran 424, St. Laurence 448, Wilmington 517

Beecher’s Maddie Boley was the lone local golfer to advance to next week’s sectional round, shooting an 88 to take the fourth and final individual qualifying spot. She was joined on the Bobcats’ scorecard by Tori Moran (100), Madelynne Oppenhuis (104) and Grace Shepard (107).

Alyssa Ohlund shot a 114 to lead Wilmington. Grace Burkey shot a 122, McKenzie Marcum shot a 124, and Emily Geiss posted a 157 for the Wildcats.

Several other area schools sent less than the required four golfers for a team score, led by Grant Park’s Zoe Gawlinski’s 106. Bishop McNamara’s Lia Coy shot a 111, two strokes better than Manteno’s Katherine Gaffney. Erica Sirois, of St. Anne, shot a 130.

IHSA Class 1A Sandwich Regional

Rosary 386, Sandwich 402, St. Bede 403, Dwight 430, Plano 440, Seneca 461, Lisle 462, Hinckley-Big Rock 472, Aurora Central Catholic 495, Indian Creek 506, Earlville 511, Somonauk 558

Dwight, which finished the regular season a perfect 9-0, took fourth in a crowded field in Sandwich on Wednesday, when its season came to an end. Kelly Deterding led the Trojans with a 97, a stroke away from individual advancement. Isabelle Schultz shot a 102, Kendahl Weller shot a 112, and Sophie Anderson shot a 119 for Dwight.

Reed-Custer and Coal City also sent individuals to the regional, where the Comets were led by Makayla Wilkins’ 113, and the Coalers were led by Ava Houston’s 124.