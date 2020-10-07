BOYS GOLF: Two seniors lead Iroquois West to its first-ever regional title

KANKAKEE — Eight of the area’s boys golf teams battled it out at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Tuesday in IHSA regional action, with Iroquois West claiming the IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional crown with a 357.

Bishop McNamara also punched its ticket to team sectional action after posting a 377 to claim a second-place finish.

Everything seems to be clicking at the right time for the Iroquois West boys golf team this season. Aside from finishing the regular season with an impressive 22-3 record, the Raiders also set a new school record for the lowest team score with a 151 at Shagbark Golf & Country Club in Onarga on Friday.

The Raiders stayed on a roll Monday. Iroquois West continued to re-write its history books as it went on to win its first-ever regional title after besting second-place Bishop McNamara by 20 strokes.

“It’s awesome to win since it’s the first regional title our boys team has ever won,” Iroquois West head coach Grant Meyer said. “So, to finally get on the board is an awesome feeling. I’m so happy for our kids.

“We have four awesome seniors [who] are four of our six, so it’s been great to see them grow since freshman,” he added. “We kind of knew when they would become seniors that we would have a shot and so to see them get all the way here is awesome to see.”

Meyer knew if his team had any shot at breaking the regional curse then his squad would have to deliver with a score around 360.

“Coming into today, I told my guys, ‘If we can shoot a 360, then I like our chances,’” Meyer said. “And we ended up right around there with a 357, so I was super happy with how all six of our guys did today.”

Kade Kimmel and Ryan Tilstra led the way for the Raiders, taking the two lowest scores on the day with a 80 and an 84 respectively. They were followed by teammates Kyler Meents (96) and Jack McMillan (97).

“I was really proud that they didn’t let the pressure get to them,” Meyer said. “Kade and Ryan especially played better than what I expected, so they did an awesome job at handling the pressure.”

Kimmel took home the medalist honors after shooting a round-low 80 to finish eight over par at the Elks. The seasoned veteran shot five over par (42) on the front nine before shooting three over par (35) on the back nine, beating out his teammate Tilstra by four strokes.

“Kade and Ryan were a few strokes ahead of the field today,” Meyer said. “So, they really did an awesome job for us today.”

Kimmel dedicated his performance to his ability to consistently hit solid iron shots during the contest.

“My iron shots really stepped up for me today,” Kimmel said. “I gave myself a chance with my drives being in the fairways most of the time. And then, my irons were just on the greens most of the time, so that gave myself chances to two putt for pars.”

All in all, the senior was just proud to perform at such a high level during his final season as a Raider.

“I’m just glad that it’s my senior year, and I was able to shoot the lowest round of the tournament” Kimmel said. “I’m just really thankful.”

McNamara also managed to advance out of regional play after finishing second with a team score of 377. Carter Silcox (91), Johannes Peddinghaus (93), Colton Provost (96) and Aiden Morris (97) all scored for the Irish.

“From the beginning of the year, our goal was to always make it past the regional,” Bishop McNamara head coach RJ Tyson said. “And they started slowly showing me that it was going to be a possibility throughout the season, so it feels good to accomplish that goal and advance.”

Although the Irish didn’t finish as the top team on the leaderboard, Tyson was excited to see his team come through on the expectations that he set out for his team before the tee-off.

“We were really hoping to take second today,” Tyson said. “I knew first would be a pretty hard accomplishment given how Iroquois West has been shooting. But I also knew it was going to be a really close contest between us, Clifton, Watseka, Milford and Dwight. So, I’m really happy with how my boys played today.”

At the individual level, four more local golfers punched tickets to sectionals. Watseka advanced a pair, as Jordan Schroeder finished third overall with an 89, and Zachary Hickman took the last individual spot with a 95. Central’s Jay Lemenager (92) and Milford’s Cooper Frerichs (94) also advanced.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Iroquois West and Bishop McNamara, as well as the four individual qualifiers, will head to Ironhorse Golf Club on Tuesday in Tuscola, where they will face-off at sectionals.

<em>Editor's Note: The top two teams and four individuals not on those two teams advanced to sectionals. Bold denotes advancement.</em>

1. Kade Kimmel (Iroquois West) 80

2. Ryan Tilstra (Iroquois West) 84

<strong>3. Jordan Schroeder (Watseka) 89</strong>

4. Carter Silcox (Bishop McNamara) 91

<strong>5. Jay Lemenager (Clifton-Central) 92</strong>

6. Johannes Peddinghaus (Bishop McNamara) 93

<strong>7. Cooper Frerichs (Milford) 94</strong>

<strong>8. Zachary Hickman (Watseka) 95</strong>

9. Tyler Platz (Tri-Point) 96

9. Colton Provost (Bishop McNamara) 96

9. Kyler Meents (Iroquois West) 96

<em>Editor's Note: The top two teams and four individuals not on those two teams advanced to sectionals. Bold denotes advancement.</em>

<strong>1. Iroquois West (357)</strong>

<strong>2. Bishop McNamara (377)</strong>

3. Watseka (398)

4. Dwight (403)

5. Milford (406)

6. Clifton-Central (408)

7. Hoopeston Area (416)

8. Cissna Park (440)

9. Tri-Point (443)

10. Woodland (459)

<strong> </strong>