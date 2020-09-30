GOLF: IW takes both individual titles, boys team trophy at Iroquois County Tournament

SHELDON — As a sophomore on one of the area’s deepest teams that boasts four seniors, Iroquois West’s Kyler Meents didn’t even travel with his team to Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Tournament. By Wednesday, Meents was taking home the medalist plaque at the Iroquois County Tournament.

Meents fired a tournament-low 41 on the back nine of Shewami Country Club to claim the top solo spot in a day that saw the top-five finishers all bunched within three strokes of one another, leading Meents and teammate Ryan Tilstra (third place, 43) to a three-stroke victory against Watseka in the team standings.

Meents, the Raiders and five other boys and girls teams all had to battle the windiest outing of the season Wednesday. Meents said he was intimidated by the gusty afternoon at first, but because he couldn’t calm the wind, he just had to calm himself instead.

“I figured it would be tough with the weather conditions and got [kind of] scared, but we came out with the W and a 41,” Meents said. “... On most holes, I had to either club up or club down, go with the wind or against it, pretty much changing every hole.

“The thing I like to do is make myself calm down and think about the shot before I hit it.”

In the eyes of Raiders coach Grant Meyer, seeing Meents find success is nothing new, as he’s less than a week removed from another round of 41 at Shewami in last week’s Watseka Invitational. But seeing his steady sophomore have an outing as he did Wednesday after not making the trip of four to Monday’s TVC Tournament made it an even sweeter victory.

“I told Kyler that was one of the toughest things because he’s such a good kid, and I felt so bad that having to leave him home from the TVC was one of the toughest things I’ve had to do as a coach,” Meyer said. “To see him shoot a 41 at the Watseka invite and a 41 tonight and take first, and see he didn’t let it bother him, I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Jack Pree (46) and Kade Kimmel (47) joined Meents and Tilstra on the Raiders’ final scorecard. Meyer said his team didn’t handle the wind well early, but made the necessary adjustments as the day wore on to find themselves taking home the trophy.

“We saw the first few holes for the boys, and it seemed like they were struggling, so that’s part of why we left to go check on the girls,” Meyer joked. “But then, we came back, and it seemed like everyone was starting to figure it out.

“We played the Watseka Invite on the back nine, so I think that helped.”

The Warriors were able to hang with their nemesis, thanks to stellar outings from Jordan Schroeder, who was a stroke behind Meents and took second, and Zachary Hickman, whose 44 was tied with Milford’s CJ VanHoveln for fourth.

Warriors coach Darin Hartman said the challenge they’ve been given from the Raiders, who have topped them in all head-to-head meetings this year, has been both fun and motivational.

“The cool thing is the kids get along well, and there’s good kids on both sides,” Hartman said. “On the boys side, it’s been a challenge all year, they’ve gotten us every time we’ve played them, so we’re trying to bear down on that, knowing next week at regionals, it could be the two of us at the top.

“It’s nice to see the competitiveness between the two, and [Schroeder] and Ryan Tilstra are always trying to battle it out,” he added. “When you’re going against a team a lot better or worse, it can get boring and monotonous, but when you’re pretty close it keeps the competitiveness going.”

VanHoveln led Milford to finish third as a team with a tally of 188. Donovan’s 199 was good for fourth, and Cissna Park and Central tied for fifth with 220.

<strong>Scharp, Tilstra give IW top 2 girls spots; Watseka takes tight team win</strong>

The boys of Iroquois County did battle on the back nine Wednesday, and the girls took their hacks on the front nine, where it was once again a battle between the Raiders and Warriors at the top. Hartman and the Warriors thought they could have given a better showing, but Watseka still took the third through fifth individual finishes and combined for a 210 team score, seven strokes ahead of Iroquois West.

“It’s one of those deals where some of them were a little disappointed in how they played today, but to not have our best day and still be able to win something like that is pretty impressive,” Hartman said. “What I love is the expectations they have for themselves speaks volumes to what type of competitors they are, and that’s what wins tournaments and allows you to advance, as individuals or teams.”

What was perplexing for the Warriors was addressing what has been their Achilles’ heel this year — the putting game — but the team wasn’t up to par in other areas that usually are seen as strengths.

“It seemed like, overall, our putting was much better, but we had trouble getting to the green,” Hartman said. “We were either in the water or in the woods, so those are some things that we need to fix.”

The Warriors were led by Natalie Schroeder’s 48, tied for second overall. Allie Hoy and Carolyn Dickte tied for fourth with a 53 apiece, and Caitlin Corzine’s 56 gave the winners their top four.

Iroquois West came up a bit short as a team but took home the top-two spots individually, as Adelynn Scharp’s 45 was the best score on the girls side, three shots ahead of Schroeder and fellow Raider McKinley Tilstra.

Scharp, Tilstra, Schroeder and Hoy were all grouped together on their trip through the course, a grouping of four of the area’s most consistent golfers. Scharp said the younger version of herself might have let that get in her head, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday.

“When I first started playing golf, it really got in my head that I [have to] beat the other team’s best player,” Scharp said. “But now I try [to] focus on myself and don’t worry about anyone else.”

While the Raiders have had the Warriors’ number on the boys side this year, continuously coming out narrowly on top, the opposite has happened on the girls side. So, for the top-two individual spots to go to the Raiders, Meyer couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“I was really excited with the girls today,” Meyer said. “We knew we’ve struggled against Watseka this year and haven’t [beaten] them and it could be a tough day, so for the girls to take first and second, I’m really happy for them.”

In the first Iroquois County Tournament for its entire roster, Central took home third place with a team score of 253, led by Kaylie Warpet’s 61. Milford was two strokes back with a 255 in fourth place, with Anna Hagan leading the Bearcats with a 55. Cissna Park was led by Emily Hylbert’s 62 and finished fifth as a team with a 307.