2020 season concludes at Kankakee County Speedway

There is something special about the last night of racing. Some race teams will try to travel to find fall races, but many saw Friday night as the end of their racing season. There are also many racers who will try to pack a winter’s worth of excitement and adrenaline into one night. For most, it is just a hope, but for Don Hilleary, all the efforts paid off.

<strong>UMP Stock Cars</strong>

Matt Fabrizius stole the headlines and the track title this season, but it was Don Hilleary who won the biggest UMP Stock Car Feature of the season. Hilleary replaced his failing motor this week with one that had be on the shelf for a decade.

“Can you believe it?” asked former racer David Billingsley. “That was the motor we ran for all those years, and it was all frozen up.”

Hilleary brought that motor to life and put on the race of the season driving his 10H car to the front in the Dick Potts Memorial race. The late Potts is a track legend after dominating the field for decades.

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models</strong>

It came down to a single point. Wheatfield, Ind., native Kyle Cooper won the division championship by a single point over Torin Mettille by winning the 25-lap main event. Mettille finished third, with no one but second-place finisher Aaron Heck standing between Mettille and the championship by the time the dust settled. Chase Osterhoff finished fourth in the feature and had to settle for third in the season points battle.

<strong>Pro Mods</strong>

Ryan Hamilton won the feature in his Kankakee debut, but it was Deece Schwartz taking the championship against Dave Whittington.

<strong>UMP Modifieds</strong>

Jason Hastings parked his car in the middle of the front stretch after winning the final race of the season instead of driving to victory lane and for good reason.

“I wanted to take a picture like the ones my grandfather used to have,” Hastings said. “With the grandstands in the background after winning in Kankakee.”

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks</strong>

Austen Hubbard came into the final night of racing with the points lead locked up. Then, it was last year’s champ Jesse Simmons who stole the show by winning the final feature of the season in a dramatic finish, bouncing off the wall after contact with Wally Kearst and ahead of Brandon Shelart.

<strong>UMP Sport Compacts</strong>

Matthew Balthazar held on for the feature win after a fight for the lead with Dallas Strauch and track champion Jake Momper.

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models</strong>

1. 24 Kyle Cooper 598 (3 Wins) (C)

2. 116 Torin Mettile 597 (3 Wins)

3. 130 Chase Osterhoff 573 (2 Wins)

4. 818 Matt Hammond 464

5. 97 Michael Marden 458

6. B1 Tom Knippenberg 391

7. X3 Ben Kirchner 366

8. 10 Austin McCarty 345

9. 12 Rob Kupsik 337

9. 01 Billy Knippenberg 337

11. 47 Dan Kuhn 314

12. 41 Logan Nesselrodt 278

13. 25 Gary Tison 251

14. 15X Tom Pasek 245

15. 46 Nate Kroll 236

16. 911 Timothy Lowe 207

17. 21 Bobby Gash 197

18. 19 Chad Osterhoff 180

19. 113 Kelly Jones 156

20. 11E Brandon Eskew 142

<strong>UMP Modifieds</strong>

​1. 5 Steven Brooks 590 (2 Wins) (C)

2. 35 Jason Hastings 479 (3 Wins)

3. 27 Beau Deyoung 416

4. 22 Nick Clubb 406

5. 48 Adam Pockrus 367

6. 57 Mark Grosvenor 327

7. 7 Brad Deyoung 321

7. 42 Justin Gregory 321

9. 2M Matt Mitchell 277

10. 11S Nick Seplak 266

11. 1 Dave Lilja 224

12. 25B Braiden Bohlmann 221

13. 21 Derek Losh 195

14. 3H Jim Henson 187

15. 23 Dylan Caldwell 185

16. 10J Bradley Jameson 175

17. 0 Travis Kohler 160

18. 96M Mike McKinney 155 (1 Win)

19. 21A Nick Allen 121 (1 Win)

20. 35H Kevin Hastings 112

20. 12 Richard Craven 112

<strong>UMP Pro Modifieds</strong>

1. 121 Deece Schwartz 505 (4 Wins) (C)

2. 46 Dave Whittington 444

3. 83 Brandon Wirtz 408

4. 55 Anthony Tucker 400 (1 Win)

5. 0 Sheldon Elitzer 370

6. 74 Justin Witthoft 351

7. 52 Billy Knebel 262 (2 Wins)

8. 50 Mike Pockrus 241

9. 28 Robert Button 194

10. 65 Jeff Czemske 187

11. 14T Chris Tippit 174

12. 73 Mark Rhodes 140

13. 23 Ethan Boemsma 122

14. 17 Nick Farrar 97

15. 58R Ryan Hamilton 75

16. 27 Dalton Ewing 70

17. 21T Talen Beard 65

18. 130 Tom Smith 60

18. 50 Adam Pockrus 60

20. 130 Ryan Huggler 50

<strong>UMP Stock Cars</strong>

1. 615 Matt Fabrizius 510 (5 Wins) (C)

2. 4Z Zachary Zuberbier 469 (1 Win)

3. 10H Don Hilleary 502

4. 01 Joe Hillman 450

5. 23 Cody Clubb 360

6. 14A RJ Akers 335

7. 21K Kory Kohler 334

8. 18 Ryen Johnson 326

9. 777 James Sain 316

10. 34 Kevin Kerlin 271

11. 23A Andrew Funk 258

12. 99K Jerrad Krick 249

13. 51 Carlie Miller 237

14. 1A Kyle Anderson 230

15. H23 Tony Hemp 198

16. 20 Tanner Sullivan 190

17. 42 Pete Argianas 187

18. 83 James Williams 186

19. 43 Dustin Hubert 184

20. Y2J Jim Ransom 182

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks</strong>

1. 114 Austin Hubbard 565 (5 Wins) (C)

2. 90 Lee J. Hall 497

3. 10S Brandon Shelhart 470 (1 Win)

4. 55 Zane Reitz 467

5. 27 Mike Reitz 432

6. 8 Clint Hall 406

7. 42 Jesse Simmons 349 (1 Win)

8. 15H Andy Hall 336

9. 0 Bruce Fase 277

10. 9A Ryan Arnett 276

11. 24K Spencer Knight 276

12. 15 TJ Larson 270

13. X Randy Smyser 250

14. 65 Wally Kerst 225 (1 Win)

15. X225 Trevor Bitterling 222

16. 416 Jason Fuller 208

17. 12 Jamie Tarr 197

18. 10 Eric Cleveland 192

19. 57 Chris Joseph 184

20. 48C Wade Clemmons 173

​<strong>UMP Sport Compacts</strong>

1. 43 Jake Momper 580 (5 Wins) (C)

2. B12 Matthew Balthazor 498 (3 Wins)

3. 86 Nick Clubb 490

4. 1K Dale Kohler 384

5. 13M Matt Minor 376

6. 22J Jeff Naese 318

7. 15 David Lauritson 310

8. 91 Tyler Griswold 235

9. 20 Ken Schiradelly 193

10. 44 Cross Reed 192

11. 44 Evan Eckhoff 170

12. WFO Skylar Antonelli 158

13. 48 Bryce Leake 150

14. 54 Zach Clark 122

15. 01 Billy Knippenberg 118

16. 87 Amanda Clubb 116

17. 28F Mike Foster 109

18. 93 Ryan Lagestee 105

19. 5B Matthew Baker 97

20. 9Z3 Zane Yost 81

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models (29 cars)</strong>

<strong>Feature 25-laps, $1,020 to win</strong>

1. 24 Kyle Cooper (1)

2. 59 Aaron Heck (5)

3. 116 Torin Mettile (9)

4. 130 Chase Osterhoff (2)

5. 19 Chad Osterhoff (8)

6. 11E Brandon Eskew (3)

7. 22 Jace Owens (6)

8. 01 Billy Knippenberg (4)

9. B1 Tom Knippenberg (16)

10. X3 Ben Kirchner (19)

11. 314 Michael Daugherty (15)

12. 10 Austin McCarty (11)

13. 42 Rob Kupsik (13)

14. 97 Michael Marden (17)

15. 21 Bobby Gash (20)

16. 15X Tom Pasek (18)

17. 51A Amber Crouch (12)

18. 47 Dan Kuhn (10)

19. 818 Matt Hammond (14) DNF

20. 7 Chad Gross (7) DNF

<strong>UMP Modifieds (25 cars)</strong>

<strong>Feature 25-laps, $1,020 to win</strong>

1. 35 Jason Hastings (2)

2. 21 Derek Losh (5)

3. 5 Steven Brooks (9)

4. 17N Dillon Nussbaum (8)

5. 7 Brad Deyoung (6)

6. 48 Adam Pockrus (12)

7. 53 Bobby Stremme (15)

8. 1 Dave Lilja (7)

9. 11S Nick Seplak (18)

10. 28M Frank Marshall (1)

11. 23 Dylan Caldwell (17)

12. 27 Beau Deyoung (16) DNF

13. 3H Jim Henson (4) DNF

14. 15W Owen Wells (19) DNF

15. 22 Nick Clubb (3) DNF

16. 42 Justin Gregory (14) DNF

17. 25B Braiden Bohlmann (20) DNF

18. K67 Ian Keller (11) DNF

19. 1JR Chris Gaither (10) DNF

20. 35W Ethan Webber (13) DNF

<strong>UMP Stock Cars (30 cars)</strong>

<strong>Feature 46-laps, $1,120 to win</strong>

1. 10H Don Hilleary (18)

2. 615 Matt Fabrizius (17)

3. 20 Tanner Sullivan (7)

4. 14A RJ Akers (2)

5. 5T Terry Reed (14)

6. 16 Nick Macklin (12)

7. 99K Jerrad Krick (4)

8. 01 Joe Hillman (11)

9. 23A Andrew Funk (9)

10. 21K Kory Kohler (19)

11. 2Z Andy Zand (3)

12. Y2J Jim Ransom (10) DNF

13. 22 Darrell Dick (12) DNF

14. 23 Cody Clubb (15) DNF

15. 18 Ryen Johnson (21) DNF

16. 4Z Zachary Zuberbier (8) DNF

17. 73 Wayne Huffman Jr. (20) DNF

18. 14E Megan Erwin (1) DNF

19. 25 Matt Hammond (5) DNF

20. 34 Kyle Anderson (16) DNF

21. 37 Lance Evans (6) DNF

<strong>UMP Sport Compacts (24 cars)</strong>

<strong>Feature 15-laps, $520 to win</strong>

1. B12 Matthew Balthazor (3)

2. 24 Dallas Strauch (4)

3. 43 Jake Momper (2)

4. 86 Nick Clubb (6)

5. 32B Brady Reed (7)

6. WFO Skylar Antonelli (9)

7. 310 Guy Sutton (12)

8. 15 David Lauritson (5)

9. 28F Mike Foster (14)

10. 1K Dale Kohler (11)

11. 48 Bryce Leake (17)

12. 55 Kyle Carlson (15)

13. 44R Cross Reed (16)

14. 44E Even Eckhoff (19)

15. 22J Jeff Naese (18)

16. 5 Jay Mariudaza (13)

17. 73 JR Quinlan (21)

18. 13M Matt Minor (1) DNF

19. 5D Jerry Robles (20) DNF

20. 2 Emily Sutton (22) DNF

21. 77B Kyle Myers (8) DNF

22. 87 Amanda Clubb (10) DNF

23. 25 Dave Huff (23) DNF

... B30 Cody Burson DNS

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks (29 cars)</strong>

<strong>Feature 15-laps, $520 to win</strong>

1. 42 Jesse Simmons (1)

2. 65 Wally Kerst (2)

3. 10S Brandon Shelhart (6)

4. 27 Mike Reitz (5)

5. 21K Jacob Kolwyck (10)

6. 114 Austin Hubbard (4)

7. 90 Lee J. Hall (7)

8. 55R Zane Reitz (13)

9. 24K Spencer Knight (8)

10. 48C Wade Clemmons (9)

11. 15 Andy Hall (15)

12. 8 Clint Hall (3)

13. 23P Sawyer Prosser (19)

14. 0 Bruce Fase (11)

15. 10 Eric Cleveland (17)

16. 12 Jamie Tarr (14)

17. 9M Landon Metcalf (12) DNF

18. 82 TJ Larson (18) DNF

19. X225 Trevor Bitterling (16) DNF

20. 32 Bruce Slavens (20) DNF

<strong>UMP Pro Modifieds (16 cars)</strong>

<strong>Feature 15-laps, $520 to win</strong>

1. 58R Ryan Hamilton (3)

2. 52 Billy Knebel (2)

3. 121 Deece Schwartz (7)

4. 55 Anthony Tucker (4)

5. 12 Dave Whittington (5)

6. 80 Dan Marshall (9)

7. 28 Robert Button (6)

8. 73 Mark Rhodes (14)

9. 74 Justin Witthoft (11)

10. 43 Billy Justice Jr. (15)

11. 65 Jeff Czemske (13)

12. 0 Sheldon Elitzer (10)

13. 83 Brandon Wirtz (8) DNF

14. 14T Chris Tippit (1) DNF

15. 17JR Jeremy Christer Jr. (12) DNF

... 85 Nick Justice DNS