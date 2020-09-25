BOYS GOLF: Local squads get a breathe of fresh air at Dwight Invite

DWIGHT — Typically, the Dwight Invitational is a lighthearted golf meet between up to a dozen teams, but because of COVID-19 regulations, only Beecher, Dwight, Grant Park, Morris, Newark and Seneca attended this year’s event, playing in a two-team scramble at the Dwight Country Club on Thursday.

“We’ve done this event as a two-team scramble to kind of break the season up for the kids,” Dwight coach Joe Bloxam said. “We started this like 10 years ago, towards the end of the season, to just try and give the kids a break from their general routines.”

Although it was a more relaxed day for the golfers, the pressure really intensified toward the end with pairs from Grant Park, Morris and Seneca playing in a three-team playoff on the 10th hole for the top individual spot.

Ryan Dulin and Trey Boecker, of Grant Park, faced off against Brennan Johnson and Nolan Washburn, of Morris, and Austin Marshall and A.J. Stiegler, of Seneca, after they all carded two-under 69s to tie for the lowest-score on the par 71 course.

After Marshall and Stiegler sinked their putt, it left Dulin and Boecker with about a 10 to 12 foot putt to force another playoff hole between the two teams. However, both Dulin and Boecker barely missed their putt, giving Seneca’s pairing the medalist honors.

“We both hit the fairway and did what we wanted to,” Dulin said. Then, when we got onto the green, I thought I made the putt, and Boecker did, too, but they just didn’t go in.”

The Irish took home the individual top prize and team win with a 218, leaving Beecher to take second-place with 222, to take the top spot between the local squads.

Brady Serafin and Vinny Massana led the Bobcats with 71, followed by Brandon Moffitt and Andrew Herring, who shot a 74, and Jack Hayharst and Jake Graniczny rounded out Beecher with 77.

“We just wanted them to have fun coming out here today,” Beecher coach David Serafin said. “I think this is really good for us to not come out on top.”

The second-best area finish came from the Trojans, who finished fourth behind Morris with a team score of 235.

Brody Hoegger and Dane Halpin led Dwight with the only score under 80, finishing with 74. They were followed by teammates Dawson Sulica and Cam Beier, who shot an 80. Jack Groves and Jack Denker added an 81 for the Trojans.

“We’ve only had one of the six guys play in this before, so this was something new for them,” Bloxam said. “They performed, probably, better than what I thought they would have.”

As for Grant Park, even though they had a pairing that tied for the best overall score, the Dragons ended up taking last place on the evening with a team score of 246.

The pairings of Travis Fick and Jasper Cansler and Hunter Romanowski and Keaton Lacer struggled as they carded the second- and fourth-worst scores on Thursday.

Fick and Cansler shot an 85, and Romanowski and Lacer totaled a 92, a far cry from Dulin’s and Boecker’s 69, but the final score was the last thing on coach Andy Dillman’s mind.

“Today is more about fun for us,” Dillman said. “This is kind of a way to loosen us up before regionals, conference tournament, etc. So I didn’t really come out here with high expectations or anything.

“I did, however, have expectations for Dulin and Boecker, so I am happy with that.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

All three local schools will tee off at Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Minne Monnesse in Grant Park at 9 a.m.