CROSS COUNTRY: Herscher's depth proves too much for Manteno and Tri-Point

csmith@daily-journal.com

BONFIELD — Coming into Tuesday’s cross country meet, Herscher coach Rob Grosso decided it was best to sit out some of his top boy runners against both Manteno and Tri-Point at Limestone Park.

“I was just trying to manage everybody’s legs and get everybody a chance to get out and run,” Grosso said. “A lot of the away meets are pretty limited in how many people we can enter.

“So, it’s kind of a combination of trying to get everybody a chance to race and show what they can do and still manage everyone’s legs to keep them fresh.”

Even with leaving five routine starters out of the lineup, Herscher went on to dominate the Panthers and Chargers. The Tigers had all seven of their runners finish in the top 10, which helped them defeat Manteno 19-42.

“Going into today, we just wanted to have our guys get some personal records,” Grosso said. “It was our fourth home meet but only our second meet that we got to race at Limestone Park. So, the more times you race, the more you learn how to take a corner.”

Leading the way for the Tigers with the fastest time by more than 30 seconds was Blaine Dodds. He finished the 3-mile race first with a time of 18 minutes and 28 seconds.

“I really didn’t know the other two teams, and I didn’t know what guys they had and how good they were,” Dodds said. “I was just trying to run as hard as I could and keep up with the pace. It was a really hilly course.”

Dodds finished the race more than a minute earlier than any of his teammates. Teammate AJ Cotter ran the third-fastest time with 19 minutes and 44 seconds; followed by Joe Osborn, who took fourth place with 19 minutes and 53 seconds; Carter Kent, who finished fifth with 20 minutes and eight seconds; and Connor Overacker, who took sixth with a time of 20 minutes and nine seconds.

“I was super pleased with how my boys ran today,” Grosso said. “They battled with each other. ... They like competing, and they all get along. We are a super close team, and my guys don’t like losing to each other.”

As for the Panthers, they were at full-strength. Tyler Kropp led Manteno with a second-place finish in 19 minutes and two seconds, with seventh-place finisher Colin Zeppi just a little bit more than a minute and a half behind him at 20 minutes and 34 seconds.

They were joined on the scorecard by Zach Barwock (10th, 24:12), Zac Carroll (11th, 25:13) and Ethan Jennings (12th, 26:25).

“Today in comparison to the rest of the season, has been the fastest we’ve run as a team all year,” Manteno coach Alec Andrewson said. “So, I’m pretty happy with the results.”

Tri-Point also competed in the boys race but failed to field a full team. The Chargers were led by Jose Amador, who finished in 21 minutes and 28 seconds, and Ayden McNeil, who came in at 21 minutes and 48 seconds.

“Ayden is coming along really nicely since he’s shaved off five minutes from his time last season …,” Tri-Point coach Brendan Elens said. “And then Jose is coming off an injury, so it was a good race for him to kind of get back to 100 percent.”

The girls race went much differently, considering Manteno was the only squad to bring a full team.

The Panthers finished with the only team score on the evening with 15 total points because Herscher and Tri-Point only had two runners each. They were led by Maddie Willis (25:14), Kylie Saathoff (26:56), Allison Tamblyn (27:04), Alexa Willis (33:45) and Gracie Wehland (34:04).

“The girls were in the same boat as my boys,” Andrewson said. “This was the fastest they ran all year as a team. There were a lot of PRs all around.”

Even though the Tigers only brought two girls to run Tuesday, they still managed to take the top spot. Freshman Gwen Jackubowski took the first-place honor for the girls race after coming in with a time of 24 minutes and two seconds.

“This is my first year, so I’m just focusing on conditioning and helping my teammates and stuff,” Jackubowski said. “This year coming in, my plan was just to get a good time, but now I’m starting to get more confident in my running ability.”

Ella Gessner, the only other Tiger runner, came in with a time of 26 minutes and nine seconds.

Similar to Herscher, Tri-Point totaled just two runners for the girls race, who finished within two seconds of each other. Leading the Chargers was sophomore Kyra Cathcart who finished in 31 minutes and four seconds, followed by senior Ellenie Dyrby, who clocked in with 31 minutes and six seconds.