ROUNDUP: Beecher bests Bradley-Bourbonnais in boys golf

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 173, BBCHS 184

The Bobcats had a matchup with their largest opponent of the season at Cardinal Creek Golf Course in Beecher on Monday, a matchup the host Bobcats emerged victorious from.

Brady Serafin spent Monday where he’s spent most of the season, atop the individual standings. The medalist shot a 40 on Monday to lead the pack. Jack Hayhurst and Brandon Moffitt each shot a 44, and Andrew Hering shot a 45 for Beecher.

The Boilers continue to see their scores shrink, with their 184 marking their second-best nine-hole score of the year. Ben Chenoweth fired off a 43, with Mark Robinson right behind him with a 44. Jacob Walter also shot a 44, and Thomas Offill shot a 49.

Iroquois West 182, Donovan 190, Tri-Point 213

The Raiders were tested by the Wildcats on Monday but were able to outlast both of their nonconference opponents from the River Valley Conference.

Ryan Tilstra had the best score of the day with a 42 to secure medalist honors. Kade Kimmel shot a 44; Jack McMillan shot a 47; and Jack Pree, Kyler Meents and Evan Izquierdo each shot 49s to give the Raiders six golfers who shot below 50.

Brodi Winge and Kaleb Klecan each shot 45 to split the top spot for Donovan. Andy Onnen shot a 49, and Dalton Anderson added a 51.

Tri-Point’s Tyler Platz had a sensational nine holes, shooting a 43 to finish a stroke off of Tilstra. Dominic Carrera shot a 45, Aaron Hughes shot a 61, and Jashdeep Singh carded a 64.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 195, Iroquois West 224

Natalie Schroeder tied for the area’s best score, boys or girls, Monday by firing a 40 and leading the Warriors to a commanding victory. She was joined on the Warriors’ scorecard by Haley Essington and Allie Hoy, who each shot 51, and Carolyn Dickte, who shot a 53.

Adelynn Scharp shot a 45 to lead the Raiders. Taylor Talbert tallied a 49, McKinley Tilstra shot a 57, and Jaidyn Ashline added a 73.

Tri-Point had a trio of girls play Monday, one shy of a full team. Kori Weber led the Chargers with a 70, Cali Statler shot a 74, and Millie Ruiz shot a 76.

BASEBALL

Trinity 2, G-SW 1

The Eagles were held scoreless after the first inning, but their two-run first was enough support for Zane Gadbois, who fanned 11 and allowed just one hit and one unearned run during five innings of work.

All three runs were unearned, with the Eagles’ Clay Gadbois and Caleb Kendregan scoring on the same error in the first. The Panthers’ Brandon States scored the lone G-SW run in the third.

States also had the team’s only hit and took the tough-luck loss on the mound. He allowed a hit and two unearned runs and struck out six in three innings.