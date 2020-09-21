BOYS GOLF: Panthers win Illinois Central Eight title, improve to 17-2 on the season

PONTIAC — Imagine being a high school senior preparing to play in your final conference tournament, only to find out your team has to withdraw, thanks to the same nightmare that has changed the world during the course of 2020.

That’s exactly what happened to Coal City’s boys golf team as it was set to compete in a seven-team meet against Lisle, Manteno, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Streator and Wilmington for the Illinois Central Eight Conference Championship at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Pontiac.

The Coalers’ withdrawal was the result of a couple of student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, forcing them, as well as the rest of the squad, to quarantine and miss out on Monday’s competition.

“It’s never a fun situation to have to tell kids that when they worked all season and they want to golf in their conference tournament, but ... just focus on [the fact] we got to actually play in a conference schedule this year and got all our matches in,” said Coal City coach Harlan Kennell. “Hopefully, if everything goes well, we will be able to golf in the regional this year because we are supposed to be back at practice on Sept. 30th.

“First and foremost is always the safety and health of our students and staff, even though we want to golf and be out there.”

With Coal City officially ruled out of the contest and last year’s tournament champions, Streator, forced to play five junior-varsity golfers because of more COVID-19-related issues, there would be a new champion to crown.

This year’s boys golf ICE Conference title went to none other than Manteno, which finished with a team score of 387, edging out second-place finisher Peotone by a mere six strokes.

“I expected us to compete for the championship today, and, obviously, it’s a little different with not everyone here,” said Manteno coach Patrick Mellin. “Our kids hung tough. … They made some adjustments and played pretty well.”

Leading the way for the first-place Panthers was Carter McCormick, who shot a team-low 92 for the par 72 course. Alex Juranich followed with a 95, Leo Reyes finished with 99, and both Cole Jackson and Brandon Nieft shot 101.

“That was the ultimate goal today, and there were a lot of ups and downs during 18 holes out here,” Mellin said. “Some of our kids had some rough holes in the beginning, but they kept their attitudes up all day to be able to shoot solid rounds.”

Although Peotone wasn’t able to secure the win, the Blue Devils did end up having the best individual score on the evening. Upperclassman Conner Janik took home the medalist honors for the Blue Devils after carding a tournament-low 90 on the links.

“I felt like I was hitting pretty good shots today; I was able to make a handful of putts today that really helped me out,” Janik said. “My chipping was there except for one hole, but that happens. It was a nice, fun round of golf.”

Janik’s first first-place finish of the season was thanks to his approach. He tried to come into the conference tournament with the mentality of PGA golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open during the weekend.

“I always think of DeChambeau; he’s always been my idol,” Janik said. “I like copying his game a little bit, and I tried to mimic some of his game.”

Miles Heflin finished as the only other Blue Devil to score less than 100, finishing with 91. Matt Derkacy shot 103, and Cody Maue added a 109 to help Peotone finish with a team score of 393.

“My expectations weren’t too high coming in, I kind of figured it would be a match between Streator and Manteno and maybe us if we were lucky,” said Peotone coach Bill Sander. “But then Streator had a problem with COVID-19 … so, that left it to Manteno and us, and the Panthers just played better.”

Sander believed the difference in the contest was because of the inconsistency between his middle-tier golfers.

“Manteno’s No. 3 and No. 4 players played better than ours,” Sander said. “Our No. 1 and No. 2 held their ground, but my No. 3 and No. 4 didn’t.”

Coming in third place were the Wildcats, who managed to only have one golfer, Colin James, finish under 100. James led Wilmington with 96, followed by Zach Welsh with 100, Taden Yakima with 101, and both Jacob Castle and Aaron Burkey with 107s to give the Wildcats a team score of 404.

“I was happy with our scores because the golf course was tough,” said Wilmington coach Mike Wilson. “The greens were extremely fast, and a lot of people were having difficulties on it.

“I had some guys [who] were on the green in two, but then they would four putt and get frustrated,” he added. “But they didn’t get down on themselves, so in the end, our guys did a good job today.”

Finishing in fourth was Lisle (410), leaving Reed-Custer to take a fifth-place finish with a team score of 420.

Joel Hunt finished as the only Comet under 100 with a 95 to lead Reed-Custer. Clayton Newbrough shot 105, Aiden Lantka shot 109, and Eli Schaeffer added a 111 to round out the Comets.

“A couple kids struggled with the greens today; they were pretty fast,” said Reed-Custer coach Nick Arndt. “A couple kids hit into the trees a few times, which slowed them down a little bit as well.”

Streator took the unofficial last place with a team score of 453 because of Coal City failing to field a team.