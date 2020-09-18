ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais picks up conference girls swim & dive win

THURSDAY

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Bradley-Bourbonnais 76, Homewood-Flossmoor 67

Sam Tomic shined bright for the Boilers Thursday, winning three events to help lead her team to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory. Tomic won the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.01), 100-yard fly (1:08.29) and 100-yard backstroke (1:08.00).

Her 200 free victory was part of a clean sweep for the Boilers, who also saw Ava Tomic take second (2:16.63) and Abby Betterton take third (2:17.17). Mia Mulder also earned a win, taking the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.72, an event that saw Lily Bruner finish third (2:44.35).

Mulder also took second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:55.76) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.81). Hannah Hudgins took second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.80) and third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:21.33). Sydney Kane finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (27.24 s) while Betterton took third (27.53 s). Betterton also earned a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.41) and diver Sydney Quiroz finished fourth with a personal record score of 143.10.

BASEBALL

Trinity 16, Grace Christian 4

The Eagles scored half of their runs over the first two frames and never looked back Thursday. Ryan Palmer had three hits, one of them a double, scored four times and drove in three. Zane Gadbois tripled, doubled, scored twice and drove in four. Clay Gadbois also had two hits and two runs. Caleb Kendregan had a pair of hits, runs and RBIs apiece.

Kendregan also earned the win on the rubber, striking out five and allowing no hits or walks in two innings of work on just 30 pitches.

The Crusaders were able to find some offense against the Trinity bullpen, including Zach McGuirt’s two-run homerun. Caleb Dandurand, Miles Scaafsma and Sashko Robertson all had a single and scored. Jonathan Caswell had an RBI single.

BOYS GOLF

Andrew 166, Bradley-Bourbonnais 187

Five Boilermakers shot under a 50 as the team continues to show steady improvement, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with an Andrew team that was clicking on all cylinders.

Chase Longtin’s 44 led the Boilers, who had all of their final scores within a stroke of one another. Mark Robinson shot a 45, Jacob Walter shot a 46 and Ben Chenoweth and Thomas Offill each shot a 47.

Iroquois West 170, Momence 234

The Raiders headed to Aspen Ridge Thursday and had one of their best outings of the season, improving to 17-3 on the year in the process. Ryan Tilstra was just two shots off a par round, earning medalist honors with a 36. Kade Kimmel and Jack McMillan each shot a 43 and Jack Pree added a 48.

Andrew Reams shot a 52 to lead Momence, seven strokes ahead of Owen Bramer. Jack Costello shot a 60 and Damon Cox added a 63.

Manteno 184, Central 199

The Panthers followed up their clinched share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference earlier this week by topping the Comets in nonconference action Thursday. Cole Jackson’s 42 was the top score on the day. Jace Nikonchuk shot a 46, Alex Juranich shot a 47 and Jayson Singleton also broke a 50 with a 49 for Manteno.

Jay Lemenager shot a 46 to lead the Comets. Konner Paraday shot a 49, Luke Shoven shot a 50 and Dylan Bailey added a 54.