GIRLS TENNIS: Bradley-Bourbonnais hands McNamara its first loss

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais' girls tennis team looked to get back into the win column after suffering a disappointing home loss to Stagg on Tuesday, a task that wasn't a guaranteed success as the Boilermakers welcomed unbeaten Bishop McNamara on Wednesday.

But the Boilers proved they are the team to beat during All-City later this month. After decimating the Kays just one week ago, the Boilermakers followed it up with another 5-0 sweep of the Irish.

“Everything stood out for me today,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Cathy Olshefski said. “I think the singles and doubles both came out and stayed mentally strong the whole time, and they didn’t really have any letdowns during the match.

"That’s a big improvement because that was something we were struggling with a little bit in our previous matches.”

Coming into the matchup, Olshefski decided to switch up some of her doubles pairings in hopes of getting a feel for which lineups work best for competition down the road.

“I’m still trying to find good combinations with our doubles teams and then the ones that are single players,” Olshefski said. “We didn’t have a lot of matches at the beginning, so I’m still working on moving the lineup around and adjusting the lineup to try and make the strongest team."

The Boilermakers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after both No. 2 singles player Alex Smith and No. 2 doubles partners Danae Williams and Anna Hammes picked up straight-set victories. Alex defeated McNamara’s Savana Smith 6-0, 6-2, and the combination of Williams and Hammes bested Lizzie Salerno and Mackenzie McCammon 6-0, 6-4.

With the Irish close to their first dual match loss of the season, No.1 singles player Mary Henderson did what she’s done all season for the Boilermakers by closing the match out. Henderson captured the win for Bradley-Bourbonnais after taking down Emma Gerth, of McNamara, in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-1.

“I think it’s been really good to get more matches under their belt,” Olshefski said. “But with All-City, since we are all in the same draw, they could play different opponents, so we are still going to have to be ready and prepare really hard for All-City.”

The final two doubles matches of the day were by far the most competitive, as both second sets went to tiebreakers. In No. 1 doubles, Sydney Goering and Bernadette Bernadit bested the Irish pairing of Jessica Vickery and Amelia Conroy 6-4, 7-5, thanks to some tough returns by Goering.

“I definitely think we can do better, but I’m glad we won,” Goering said. “There’s’ a lot of things we still need to work on, especially since my partner and I just started playing together.”

Goering’s teammates, Diya Gandhi and Sam Hassett, finished things off in No. 3 doubles as they, too, won in straight sets. The Boilermaker pairing topped Emma McCammon and Riley Jones 6-4, 7-5 to earn a clean sweep for Bradley-Bourbonnais and help them improve to 3-2 on the season.

As for the Irish, they have been handed their first loss after defeating both Crete-Monee and Chicago Christian to begin the season.

“We already equaled our win total from last year,” Bishop McNamara coach Austin Earsly said. “And last year, we were a young team as far as years go; we had no seniors, and so this year, we have a bunch of seniors. ... We are more experienced this year, so I hope to see us be competitive in conference.”

McNamara has introduced new players to the squad who typically wouldn’t play because of COVID-19 switching up some sports seasons, so Earsly was proud with how his team competed against a tough Boilermaker team.

“I was really happy with our performance today,” Earsly said. “We have a really young team because COVID-19 kind of introduced some new challenges to the season, so we're a young team with a lot of volleyball players who came out and played after only picking up a racket a month ago.”