ROUNDUP: Trinity throws combined no-hitter

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

BASEBALL

Trinity 7, Grace Christian 1

The Crusaders got a crooked number up in the runs column, but didn’t crack one in the hit column, as Zane Gadbois and Ryan Palmer paired up to toss a combined no-hitter at Trinity Thursday.

Gadbois threw the first five innings, striking out 12 and allowing an earned run on seven walks. Palmer threw a perfect sixth inning with three strikeouts to cap off the no-no.

At the dish, Gadbois had a pair of hits, a walk and three RBIs. Caleb Kendregan tripled, walked and scored twice and also had three RBIs. Gage Fann singled and Clay Gadbois scored a pair of runs.

Caleb Dandurand walked and scored the lone run for Grace Christian. Braden Dandurand was patient at the plate, drawing three walks.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Lockport 92, Bradley-Bourbonnais 51

The Boilers came up short in their quest for their second win of the week, but still got some respectable individual performances. Sam Tomic won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.78 s and also took second place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.12) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:25.22).

Mia Mulder also picked up a win in the 100-yard backstroke with an impressive time of 1:07.23 and earned a runner-up finish in the 50-yard freestyle (27.00 s). Ava Tomic took second in the 100-yard fly (109.55) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:25.22). Abby Betterton’s 6:16.20 was good for second in the 500-yard freestyle.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 187, Beecher 202

The Warriors increased their season-opening unbeaten streak to 11-0 in a tough test against a talented Beecher squad.

Natalie Schroeder was denied her usual medalist honors, as she was out-dueled by the Bobcats’ Maddie Boley, but still led her Warriors team with a 41. Caitlin Corzine shot a 46 and Carolyn Dickte and Haley Essington shot a 50 apiece.

Boley shot a 40 and was named medalist as she led Beecher. Tori Moran shot a 46, McKenzie Krupa added a 57 and Madelynne Oppenhuis rounded out the lineup with a 59.

Stagg 217, Bradley-Bourbonnais 227

The Boilers were a threat to pick up their second win of the year but came up less than a dozen strokes short at Aspen Ridge Thursday as they fell to 1-4 on the season.

Madelyn Duchene’s 53 was the low score on the evening for BBCHS. Gabby Hubbs fired off a 56 and Laura Tejero and Danica Voss each carded a 59.

Blue Ridge 209, Iroquois West 212

A season-low 43 from Adelynn Scharp gave her medalist honors and helped keep the Raiders within striking distance, but they were ultimately unable to keep pace in a close one Thursday.

McKinley Tilstra added a 50 for the Raiders. Destiny Thomas shot a 59 and Taylor Talbert shot a 60.

boys GOLF

Reed-Custer 180, Manteno 182

In a Thursday night full of tense Illinois Central Eight Conference action, the Comets found themselves on the right side of a two-stroke meet.

Clayton Newbrough threatened an even par round and earned medalist honors with a 39 to lead Reed-Custer. Joel Hunt was right behind him with a 41, Aiden Latka added a 47 and Eli Schaeffer finished things out with a 53.

Manteno was led by Alex Juranich’s 43 in a night that saw all six varsity Panthers shoot less than 50. Their lineup was rounded out by a 45 from Cole Jackson, a 46 from Jace Nikonchuk and a 48 apiece from Carter McCormick, Leo Reyes and Eric Beck.

Coal City 203, Wilmington 204

The Coalers pulled out a win by the tightest of margins in ICE action at a wet and challenging Cinder Ridge Golf Course in Wilmington Thursday.

Colin James of Wilmington shot a 39 to earn medalist honors, but the balance from the Coalers, led by a 44 from Tyler Johnson, gave them the win. Johnson was joined on the scorecard by Ryne Phelan (50), Derek Carlson (52) and Connorr Gass 57.

After James, Jake Castle’s 50 was the next best Wildcats score. Taden Yakima shot a 56 and Aron Burkey shot a 59.

Schlarman 195, Westville 204, Milford 210

The Bearcats saw their record drop to an even 10-10 Thursday. No individual scores were reported.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

boys GOLF

Beecher 174, Manteno 188, Peotone 191, Wilmington 203

The Bobcats hosted a trio of Illinois Central Eight Conference teams Friday and bested all three, led by medalist Brady Serafin and his blazing 37 on the evening. Vinny Messana shot a 43 and Jack Hayhurst and Andrew Hering added a 47 each.

Leo Reyes led a balanced Manteno team with a 44. Alex Juranich shot a 45, Jace Nikonchuk shot a 46 and Eric Beck shot a 53. Miles Heflin’s 42 led the Blue Devils. He was followed by Connor Janik’s 47, Jon Sears’ 49 and Karli Borsch’s 53. Colin James shot a 47 to lead the Wildcats and was followed by a 49 from Jake Castle, a 53 from Zach Welsh and a 54 from Taden Yakima.

Grant Park 191, Donovan 214, St. Anne 254

The Dragons were dominant in River Valley Conference action Friday as the only team to break 200. Ryan Dulin earned medalist by shooting a 37, the only golfer to shoot under 40. Trey Boeker added a 41, Hunter Romanowski shot a 54 and Jasper Canler added a 59.

Dalton Anderson led Donovan with a 50 and Andy Onnen was close behind with a 51. Brodi Winge shot a 55 and Caleb Klecan contributed a 58. Zeke Runyan’s 53 led the Cardinals, who also got a 62 apiece from Ryan Sirois and Reece Curtis and a 77 from Mike Savoie.

Grace Christian didn’t have a full lineup but sent three golfers Friday. Emma Hiatt shot a 60 and Josh Navratil and Evan Rauwolf each carded a 63.

Watseka 188, Cissna Park 211

Warrior teammates Jordan Schroeder and Zachary Hickman were in heavy competition with one another in their team victory, with Schroeder (44) besting his teammate by a stroke to earn medalist honors. Hagen Hoy shot a 49 and Ty Berry ended with a 50.

Devin Hull’s 48 led the Timberwolves. Kahne Clauss shot a 53 and Cale Clauss and Brayden Bruins each shot a 55.

Iroquois West 167, Bismarck-Henning 172, Hoopeston 201

The Raiders turned in another consistent effort and were rewarded by seeing their record jump to 16-2 on the season. Medalist Ryan Tilstra led the way with a 36, the area’s best score on the night. Kade Kimmel (41), Kyler Meents (44) and Jack McMillan and Jack Pree (46 each) rounded out the Raiders.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 204, Cissna Park 260

Natalie Schroeder was in a class of her own Friday, shooting a 42 to earn medalist honors, besting all golfers by double-digits. Carolyn Dickte (52), Haley Essington (53) and Caitlin Corzine (57) rounded out Watseka,

Cissna Park was led by Emily Hylbert’s 55. Lauren Kaeb added a 66, Katie Hylbert shot a 67 and Haelly Young shot a 72.

Iroquois West 194

The Raiders went against a Hoopeston squad that didn’t fill a full roster, making Friday an individual competition. Adelynn Scharp was once again on top with a 45, while McKinley Tilstra (46) and Taylor Talber (47) weren’t far off. Destiny Thomas shot a 56.