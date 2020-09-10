GIRLS TENNIS: Bradley-Bourbonnais sweeps Kankakee for All-City title

Bradley-Bourbonnais was nothing short of assertive in its dominant victory against Kankakee at home Wednesday.

The Boilermakers finished the match with a clean sweep, winning both singles matches and all three doubles matches in straight sets. The 5-0 victory against Kankakee helped Bradley-Bourbonnais stay perfect, as it improves to 2-0 on the season.

“My team is definitely determined, and they have all worked really hard in the offseason knowing we had a lot of big shoes to fill,” Boilers coach Cathy Olshefski said. “So, they are definitely determined and hitting in practice as well as outside of practice. They are putting in the time.”

In singles, Mary Henderson picked up where she left off last season for the Boilermakers. Returning to the No. 1 singles match, Henderson got things started with a straight-set win (6-1,6-1) against Alejandra Cornejo. Alex Smith then helped complete the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 dub against Gabby Dee.

In doubles play, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ No. 1 team of Sydney Goering and Vivian Myrick defeated the Kays’ Kamise Smith and Samantha Alvarez 6-1, 6-3. Teammates Danae Williams and Bernadette Bernadit took down Kankakee’s sister pairing of Krystal Medina and Kaitlyn Medina 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles match.

Finally, Diya Ghandi and Sam Hassett secured a clean sweep in No. 3 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against the Kays’ Ximena Molina and Jaliha Spencer.

“I was really happy with our win,” Olshefski said. “This was only our second match, so I was really unsure on how it would go, and I was really happy with how the girls played.”

Although this is exactly how coach Olshefski wanted her girls to begin the season, she said she knows there is plenty more tennis to be played, especially against some fiercer competition in the next few weeks.

The Boilermakers will prepare to head into the toughest part of their schedule, as they begin to face off with a couple of tough SouthWest Suburban Conference foes.

“I think this was really good for them being only the second match,” Olshefski said. “It’s always nice to get some wins at the beginning of the season, and we are going to have some really tough matches coming up with conference. So, hopefully, this will help their confidence down the road.”

For Kankakee, Wednesday was just about finally getting onto the tennis court. This season, the Kays will begin with a relatively inexperienced squad filled with predominantly underclassmen.

“We are a very young team,” Kankakee coach Tyler Prude said. “We have just two juniors and all the rest are sophomores, but yet they are coming along great. I think we are going to be competitive for the rest of the season, especially in our conference.”

Coach Prude said he knows if his squad is going to have any chance at the SouthLand Conference title, then his team is going to have to key in on the basics.

“I just want to put an emphasis on proper ground strokes and getting that first serve in,” Prude said.