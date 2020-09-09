BOYS GOLF: Kankakee tops Reed-Custer in wet and windy conditions

Being able stay the course when it comes to a round of golf is crucial. Whether it’s a poor shot or terrible conditions, golfers must be able to play through it all if they are to have a nice round on the links.

That’s exactly what the Kankakee boys golf team managed to do in its head-to-head matchup against Reed-Custer on Tuesday at Silver Oaks Golf Club.

The Kays (3-1) took down the Comets (0-6) by a comfortable margin of 19 strokes, winning 192-211, despite wet and windy conditions.

“Our biggest thing has been course management and thinking about all the little stuff,” Kankakee coach Donya Tetrault said. “It’s the wind, soft conditions and stuff like that they don’t really think about. So, this year, we’ve been really focusing on that course management piece and our short games.”

The Kays’ Joe Holohan led the meet with a low score of 45 to earn his second medalist honor of the season.

“I knew I could use a little bit of a harder ball today, given the conditions,” Holohan said. “And I really come into each match thinking I’m going to shoot a 36 every time, but 45 is my lowest score, and I’ve gotten that twice now this year.”

The match leader dedicated his low score to his putting. Holohan shot a total of 19 putts on the evening. He was happy to see himself come through on the green because that’s been the one part of his game that hasn’t been as sharp as of late.

Rounding out the top scorers for Kankakee were Nathan Draper (48), Payne Tedford (49) and Connor O’Malley (50).

Although Tetrault believes her team is capable of so much more, she said she likes where her team is headed, as this is only the fourth meet for Kankakee.

“I like where we’re going; we are young and changing the culture,” Tetrault said. “We are really working on the bigger stuff that the kids, especially the younger kids, don’t think about with the course management piece that is huge.”

As for the Comets, their struggles continued to haunt them. They fell to 0-6 on the season after three of their top golfers failed to shoot under 50.

Clayton Newbrough led Reed-Custer with a low score of 49. Eli Schaeffer carded a 53, followed by Joel Hunt with a 54. Charlie Boyd rounded out the Comets with a 55.

“I thought they did all right,” Reed-Custer coach Nick Arndt said. “Our scores didn’t reflect the best night, but we got transitions going on at the high school. Some kids are E-learning, and some are on site, and it was new this week. So, I think that adjustment might have put them through a funk.”

With Reed-Custer still searching for its first win of the season, Arndt said he will continue to put a focus on the little things in hopes it will turn his squad’s season around.

“We will try to get better everyday and work on the small things,” Arndt said. “Some kids have been missing practices here and there, so we need to show up, compete and work on their games.