ROUNDUP: Watseka and Manteno boys golf continue to roll

BOYS GOLF

Manteno 184, Peotone 187

The Panthers avoided their first loss of the season in an Illinois Central Eight Conference meet against Peotone to improve to 7-0, thanks to the help of Cole Jackson.

Jackson led Manteno by shooting a 42 to earn medalist honors. Carter McCormick and Jace Nikonchuk each shot a 47, and Alex Juranich contributed a 48.

No scores were reported for Peotone.

Watseka 188, Bismarck-Henning 192, Westville 200

The Warriors edged out another win on the road to improve to 18-3 on the season. Jordan Schroeder continued his season tear earning yet another medalist honors after carding the only score under 40 with a 39.

Schroeder’s teammate Hagen Hoy shot a 47, followed by Zachary Hickman’s 50 and Adam Norder’s 52.