BOYS GOLF: Manteno edges BBCHS by a stroke to stay unbeaten

Being able to produce on your home course is one thing, but being able to go to another golf course you have little to no experience on and replicate similar scores as you do at home is another.

That’s exactly what the Manteno boys golf squad was able to accomplish Wednesday at Kankakee Elks Golf Course.

The Panthers managed to improve to 6-0 after a tightly contested battle with Bradley-Bourbonnais, winning by a score of 191-192.

“I was very pleased with how we played today since this is only the second time we have been away from Manteno Golf Course this year,” Manteno coach Patrick Mellin said. “I was a little concerned how we would handle the Kankakee Elks today, but they did very well. The score I had in my mind, we hit that.

“And some of our players were mentally tough today, and even though they hit some bad shots they stayed with their game and finished strong.”

Manteno managed to stay unbeaten partially because of two of its sophomores, Jace Nikonchuk and Carter McCormick. Nikonchuk earned his first medalist honors of the season after shooting a match-low 44, and McCormick followed closely with a 47.

“My irons really stepped up today,” Nikonchuk said. “If I had a bad drive, I carried it up with a nice iron shot to get me on the green in two or three shots.”

Mellin said he expects Nikonchuk to regularly be at the top when it comes to his varsity squad, especially because of all the experience he gained at the tail end of last season.

“Both Jace and Carter had a lot of varsity experience with us at the end of last year, and both qualified for sectionals,” Mellin said. “Jace has been fine-tuning his game the last few weeks, and today is probably the best he’s played this year, and that’s what we kind of expect from him.”

The other two top golfers for the Panthers were Cole Jackson (49) and Alex Juranich (51).

The Boilermakers finished right around where they have been finishing all season on their home course at the Elks.

“We’ve played three rounds here at the Elks, and we’ve shot 191, 191, 192, so we sort of played a normal round,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach John Klimchuk said. “Manteno has played well this year; they have shot some low rounds at their home course, and Coach Mellin thought they would shoot a little higher here at the Elks.

“All credit goes to them; they played well.”

Both Mark Robinson and Luke Tsilis each carded 46s to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Chase Longtin followed with 49, and Jacob Bayston rounded out the Boilermaker’s top four with a 51.

“We need to be a little bit sharper from short distance in as well as on the green,” Klimchuk said. “The Elks was playing tough today; the greens were difficult, but they were difficult for Manteno, too. So, we just have to concentrate on ourselves and make ourselves do better things to make our scores a little bit better.”

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Boilers are back at the Elks at 4:30 p.m. today for SouthWest Suburban Conference action against Sandburg. Manteno will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Peotone.