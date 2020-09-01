ROUNDUP: Iroquois West golf rebounds Tuesday

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> Coaches can submit results and scores the night of their events by 9:30 p.m. to sports@daily-journal.com.

BOYS GOLF

Iroquois West 179, Fisher 236, Cissna Park 239

The Raiders only needed a day to get back in the win column after picking up their first loss against Beecher on Monday, rallying Tuesday to a whopping 57-stroke victory against the second-place Bunnies.

They swept the podium in their victory, as Ryan Tilstra and Kyler Meents each shot 43s to split the top spot. Jack McMillan shot a 46 to take third overall and Kade Kimmel’s 47 wasn’t far behind.

Bryce Sluis carded a 57 to lead the Timberwolves. Devin Hull and Cale Clauss each shot a 59, and Kahne Clauss rounded out the T’Wolves with a 64.

Monday: Grant Park 173, Wilmington 186

Dragons freshman Trey Boecker continued to wow his older peers on the links, posting a meet-low 38 to earn medalist honors and pad the Grant Park win column. Ryan Dulin’s 41 helped give the Dragons the breathing room they needed in their nonconference win, and Travis Fick and Keaton Lacer each ended the day with 47s.

Colin James was the low man for the Wildcats with a 43 on the evening. Zach Welsh shot a 46, Jake Castle finished with a 47, and Taden Yakima added a 50 for Wilmington.