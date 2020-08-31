Steve Lemenager becomes 2020 Kankakee Country Club Champion

Daily Journal staff report

Steve Lemenager shot an opening round Saturday of 76, followed by a stunning final round Sunday of 73, to become the 2020 Kankakee Country Club Champion. He carded a two-day score of 149, pulling away from the field by 5 shots over runner-up Robert Malpasuto on the country club course.

Neil Magruder took third place, claiming medalist honors on Day 1 with a 74.

After the first round, Niles Crum led the A flight field by three shots with a 74 and held on to shoot a final round of 80 to win the A Flight by five shots. Excellent golf was played by this A-flight winner.

Runner-up Jerry Krause had two-day scores of 77 and 82.

Other class winners include: Ryan Magruder took home Class B honors with a two-day score of 155; Dr. Mehmet Sipahi tops in Class C with 181; and Dan Gould in Class D with 188.