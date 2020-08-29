ROUNDUP: Grant Park's Fick records first prep hole-in-one of the year

THURSDAY

BOYS GOLF

Grant Park 171, Central 195, St. Anne <strong>233</strong>

The Dragons were dominant all day, led once again by medalist Ryan Dulin and his low score of 37, but it was teammate Travis Fick who stole the show when he recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Oak Springs Golf Course in St. Anne Thursday.

The senior didn’t think he hit the ball well initially and didn’t even see it go in himself.

“I originally thought I bladed it, so, I thought ... it went over the green,” Fick said. “But the guy I was playing with actually saw it go in, so when I grabbed it out of the hole, I was just amazed.

“I couldn’t grasp it. It was crazy.”

Dragons coach Andy Dillman has seen a lot of interesting things in his tenure as a golf coach, but an ace from one of his own players was something he was finally able to check off the bucket list.

“It was just outstanding,” Dillman said. “In 15 years of coaching, I’ve never seen one of my players hit a hole-in-one in match in competition ever. So, it was pretty amazing for him.”

Fick carded a 46 on the day, third on the Dragons after Dulin’s 37 and freshman Trey Boecker’s 39. Cade Lacer shot a 49.

The Comets were led by Konner Paraday’s 43. Jacob Shoven shot a 50, as did Garrett Graham. Jay Lemenager’s 52 gave the Comets their final score.

St. Anne was led by a 55 from Ryan Sirois, who was followed closely by Michael Savoie’s 56. Zeke Runyan shot a 60, and Reece Curtis shot a 62.

Lincoln-Way East 147, Bradley-Bourbonnais 191

All four Boilermakers that finished in the team’s final score shot a 50 or under, but that consistency still wasn’t enough to best a Griffins team that made the Kankakee Elks Country Club their home Thursday.

Mark Robinson’s 44 led the Boilers. Ben Chenoweth (48), Luke Tsilis (49) and Chase Longtin (50) all clustered together behind him.

<strong>Manteno 173, Lisle 192</strong>

The Panthers have been one of the best teams in the area in the early going and continued that Thursday by improving to 5-0 on the season.

Carter McCormick earned medalist honors by shooting a 40 on the front nine at Manteno Golf Club. Alex Juranich and Jace Nikonchuk each shot a 43 for the Panthers, who also got a 47 apiece from Brandon Nieft and Leo Reyes.

<strong>Peotone 201, Coal City 204</strong>

In one of the area’s most competitive matches of the young season, the defending Illinois Central Eight Conference co-champions edged out the Coalers on the road in ICE action at Cinder Ridge Golf Course in Wilmington.

Miles Heflin of Peotone and Tyler Johnson of Coal City split the medalist title, as each golfer shot a 44 to lead their respective schools. Brandon Bartles shot a 51 for the Blue Devils, who also got a 52 from Karli Borsch and a 54 from Conner Janik.

After Johnson’s splendid 44, the Coalers rounded out their score with a 52 apiece from Nolan Eddy and Derek Carlson and a 56 from Aiden Hansen.

<strong>GIRLS GOLF</strong>

<strong>Iroquois West 208, Blue Ridge 218</strong>

The Raiders continued to get excellent play on the course from Adelynn Sharp, who won medalist for the second match in a row and tied a season-low with a 45 to lead Iroquois West to a double-digit victory in Farmer City Thursday.

McKinley Tilstra was second on the Raiders with a 50. Taylor Talbert ended the evening with a 52 and Destiny Thomas shot a 61.