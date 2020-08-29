Central brings back golf program

When the high school sports schedule in Illinois was shifted last month due to the coronavirus, that meant many of the most popular fall sports — football, girls volleyball and boys soccer — but for Central, it’s also meant the addition of a golf program.

The Comets first started their golf program in 2013, but disbanded it after four years. And after a three year break, the program was officially brought back for the 2020-21 school year after a unanimous school board vote on Monday.

“I think it was something people thought about [over the summer], if we couldn’t do fall sports, what we could get kids to do” Central athletic director and girls golf coach Jeff Fenton said. “Some families’ kids golf quite a bit, and as soon as we announced [football, girls volleyball and boys soccer being postponed], some people asked if we could have a team.”

Wrestling coach and assistant football and baseball coach Travis Williams, the golf coach during the Comets’ first stint, is coaching the boys. Williams said most of the Comets golf team, both boys and girls, were athletes from traditional fall sports that still wanted to compete in the autumn months.

“We have probably just three or four kids who wouldn’t have played a [traditional] fall sport if we didn’t do this ..,” Williams said. “It’s an avenue to compete and something they were interested in participating in.”

One of those golfers taking the dive from a different traditional fall sport is senior Jay Lemenager, who would usually be playing quarterback for the Comets at this time. He said that the competitive drive in him and his teammates remained after the season was pushed to the spring.

“We’ve been working out every day for as long as we can remember,” Lemenager said. “Just being able to compete in a sport is something we can look forward to.”

While Lemenager and some of his teammates had taken some hacks around some local courses prior to the start of this season, the same can’t be said for all 22 of the Comets’ golfers. Fellow senior Kamryn Grice said she was as fresh as can be to life on the links.

“I’m not familiar with golfing at all,” Grice said. “I’ve probably only done mini golfing twice before.”

Inexperience aside, the Comets started the season victorious, winning on both the boys and girls sides in their first meet of the season against Cissna Park earlier this week. Fenton said the sweep was quite impressive, especially for a girls team that played their first three-hole practice round just last week.

“To see how the girls did, for a bunch of girls that had never golfed before, that was really good,” Fenton said. “For the guys, it was good to get some competition under their belts because none of them had ever golfed competitively.

“They’ve really enjoyed themselves so far and we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Fenton is getting back into his roots of coaching golf, which he did when he first began his educational career in Manteno. For Grice and her teammates, being able to see one of the school’s administrators in a different avenue has been nice, as has getting to learn under Williams.

“In school they’ve always been good teachers and good coaches, and I’ve seen their styles,” Grice said. “I knew (Williams) would be a chill coach to have and Fenton, he’s more observant, so he’s pretty good with the girls.”

And for Fenton, getting back into coaching has been fun for himself, as well.

“It’s fun, especially with this situation where they haven’t really been able to do anything in five months,” Fenton said. “I talked to one kid and asked him how he was doing (golfing), and he said it wasn’t going well, but he said it with a smile on his face.

“They’re just happy that they’re able to compete again, and that’s what makes it fun.”

And for Williams, who will now hold a special distinction of coaching four sports, he’s getting to spend more time coaching girls he doesn’t normally coach, and getting some extra time with a senior class of boys he has made a special bond with.

“We have a few girls that wrestle and I’ve helped coach softball, but to get back around the girls and see the competitive nature and spark they have is something I’ve enjoyed, and it’s the same with the guys,” Williams said. “It’s a group I’ve helped coach in football and baseball [and wrestling], but don’t necessarily see every day. It gives me an opportunity to get time with the kids I’ve been with for four years to do something new and exciting.”

With a stellar cross country program still running this fall and the perceived return of the other traditional fall sports, as well as a co-op girls swimming and diving opportunity with Kankakee, there likely won’t be a permanent return for the golf program after this year.

But this fall, especially the seniors who won’t get another fall sports season, the opportunity to spend time on the course together is invaluable.

“It’s a ton of fun, especially being with guys I’m familiar with and can have fun with; we can shank a ball and just laugh it off,” Lemenager said. “It’s just fun to be able to play a game we all relatively like for the last school year, because right now, nothing is guaranteed.”