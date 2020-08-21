OAK doctors advise local student-athletes returning to sports

Local school districts are preparing to resume practices and reopen schools for the fall after COVID-19 closures and the team of specialized sports medicine doctors at OAK Orthopedics is offering guidance to help protect the health and safety of student-athletes.

“We are committed to the health and safety of student-athletes in the game and out in the world,” said Dr. Carey Ellis, board-certified, fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist at OAK Orthopedics. “To help athletes have the safest transition possible back to their school and sports activities, my team and I have developed a comprehensive list of guidelines to keep in mind as athletics resume.”

Student-athletes, parents, guardians and coaches should exercise caution to reduce the risk of viral spread in groups. To reduce this risk as well as the risk of injury, athletes and responsible parties should ensure these protocols and strategies are followed:

<strong>• Follow your school or league’s COVID-19-related regulations:</strong> In addition to maintaining social and physical distancing as best as possible and respecting guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, players, parents and coaches should follow any state, local, school, league and venue regulations set to combat the spread of COVID-19.

<strong>• Keep your health and hygiene in mind:</strong> Maintain a proper diet, drink plenty of water and fluids and do not overtrain. You should also practice good hygiene by washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, wearing face coverings when appropriate as well as avoiding close physical contact with those outside of your household when able. Other ways to protect your health include:

<strong>• Get medical clearance:</strong> Athletes should get a physical from a medical professional, even if they’re training individually, to ensure the safety of their conditioning and intensity of their workouts.

<strong>• Do not push yourself too hard:</strong> As COVID-19 guidelines have restricted the activity levels of many, athletes should slowly and cautiously increase their training and skill-building exercises. Cardiovascular and muscular strength may be inhibited from months of indoor sheltering. It is important to pay attention to your limits and pains to avoid injury, immunosuppression or illness. Building strength and endurance takes time, and even athletes who have remained active will have an adjustment period.

<strong>• Exercise extra caution in the heat:</strong> With summer picking up, the risk of heat-related illness is high, especially for those who have remained indoors while following local COVID-19 guidelines. Athletes may need to slowly acclimate themselves to sun and heat and should stretch before activities, stay hydrated and keep primarily to shaded areas.

“We understand that athletes feel ready to return to the fields, courts and competitions, and we also know that this comes with a number of risks, including injury,”said Dr. Eric Lee board-certified, fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist of OAK Orthopedics. “We are here for local athletes, and we provide the high-level, specialized care and rehabilitative plans needed for sports-related injuries to ensure a safe return to play.”

