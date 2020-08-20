ROUNDUP: Iroquois West boys, Watseka girls victorious on the links

BOYS GOLF

Iroquois West 176, Watseka 180, Milford 195, Cissna Park 219

Ryan Tilstra helped the Raiders remain perfect on the season (3-0) after splitting medalist honors with Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder as they both shot 40. Jack McMillan carded a 42, and Kade Kimmel added a 45 to help edge out the Warriors by a mere four strokes.

Schroeder’s 40 helped the Warriors secure a second-place finish on the day. Zachary Hickman scored a 43, and Adam Norder added a 44 to finish out the Warriors top three golfers on the day.

Milford was led by CJ VanHoveln, followed by Salym Estes and Luke McCabe who each shot 49.

Cissna Park’s top-two finishers were Devin Hull and Kahne Clauss.

Pontiac 174, Coal City 203

Tyler Johnson led the Coalers in their defeat, posting a team-low 47. Ryne Phelan, Dylan Brown and Aiden Hansen rounded out Coal City’s top four scores. Both Phelan and Hansen got their first career birdies in varsity action.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 199, Iroquois West 215, Milford 238, Cissna Park 255

The Warrior’s Natalie Schroeder continued her dominance to begin the season, earning medalist honors with a meet-low 43. Allie Hoy finished with a 50, and Carolyn Dickte and Haley Essington each shot a 53 to round out the top three finishers for Watseka.

McKinley Tilstra didn’t finish too far behind Schroeder, shooting a team-low 48 for for the Raiders. Adelynn Scharp added a 50, and Taylor Talbert finished with a 53.

Milford’s top shooter was Kristin Butler, who finished with a 56. Anna Hagan came close to Butler, totaling a 57.

Cissna Park’s best golfer on the day was Emily Hylbert who posted a 59.