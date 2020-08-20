Kankakee County Speedway hosts its 30th Summer Nationals

After three weeks of racing, DIRTcar racers traveled from all over the country to take part in Kankakee’s biggest racing night of the 2020 season.

On Tuesday night, Kankakee County Speedway hosted its 30th edition of the UMP Summer Nationals “Hell Tour,” featuring a 40-lap, $5,000 cash prize for the UMP Summer Late Models along with a 25-lap, $1,000 cash grab to win Summit Modified Nationals. In addition, Kankakee also hosted some UMP Pro Late Model and UMP Stock Car feature races.

<strong>THE BIG ONE</strong>

It had been five years since Frank Heckenast Jr. took home his first win in the Late Models Summer Nationals in Kankakee. After just squeaking by Mike Spatola by 1.246 seconds in the heat races, Heckenast Jr. put himself in prime position to come back and win at the track his father used to race and operate on when he was a child.

The Frankfort Flyer lined up in the first-place position for the DIRTcar Late Models Summer Nationals race and never looked back, despite a bevy of restarts. He began the early laps riding the inside grooves, creating more separation between him, Brian Shirley and Jason Feger before opting to cruise around the outside grooves for the final 35 laps, where he ended up sealing his fate as a two-time Kankakee Late Model Summer Nationals champion.

It was one of the most dominating wins of the season as Heckenast Jr. crossed the finish line 6.85 seconds ahead of runner-up Feger. The win gave him his fourth career Hell Tour victory in front of plenty of family, friends and sponsors.

“I love this place. They changed the track a bunch,” he said after the race. “This is our second time here with it being that different.

“I’m just so happy everyone’s here. We’ve got 100 people in our pit area.”

<strong>Another dominating performance</strong>

When it comes to the DIRTcar Modified Feature races, no one seems to do it better than Nick Hoffman. In the 25-lap race, Hoffman took advantage of starting on the pole and jumped out to a commanding lead over defending champ Curt Spalding, who started the race in second before he had to call it quits after lap 8 because of mechanical issues.

From there, the No. 7 decimated the competition, going 25 straight laps untouched. Hoffman cruised past everyone, including Mike McKinney, of Indianapolis, to take his second victory at Kankakee this season and 10th overall in 2020.

“Things are going really, really well for me, Mike [McKinney], Will [Krup] — anybody that’s been running our cars, Hunt Gossum the other night. ... This thing’s been really good on any track condition,” Hoffman said. “But when it’s like this, polished-up and slick, this is where we’re the best.”

McKinney finished in second, and Krup placed fourth.

<strong>Stock Car Feature</strong>

Cody Clubb and RJ Akers started the 25-car, 15-lap race in first and second, respectively, but it was Matt Fabrizius who ended up with the victory. He began the race in ninth but quickly got himself in the forefront after multiple pile ups and restarts. Drivers such as Megan Erwin (3), Joe Hillman (6), Luke Cash (8) and many others were forced to give up their spots because of collision damage. That left Fabrizius to take some calculated risks in order to push toward the front.

After the fourth restart, Fabrizius made a move low to barely slide past Clubb about halfway through the race on a turn that would ultimately allow him to edge out Clubb and the rest for the victory.

<strong>Pro Late Model Feature</strong>

The only woman to be featured in the 20-lap, 18-car race was Torin Mettile, and she left the competition in her dust. In the last race of the night, she came out determined to pick up another win this season as she bested front-runners Matt Hammond and Dan Kuhn to take home first place.

The next action at the speedway will be Aug. 28.