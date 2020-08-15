Milford adds DeBolt to take over both golf programs

Moving on from a longtime head coach can be a difficult transition for a high school athletic program, especially when that person had a lasting impact that lasted over a decade.

And that’s the situation that Milford golf is currently in with long-standing coach Sharon Glasgow deciding to retire after serving as the boys and girls head golf coach for the past 12 seasons.

Knowing they needed a replacement for Glasgow, Bearcats athletic director Dave Caldwell decided to hire from within. He opted to go with science teacher Josh DeBolt, who has served on the coaching staff of Milford’s baseball program as an assistant role for the past decade and change, although the transition to the links and the greens will be a different one.

“Josh is working hard at it, reading books and so forth,” Caldwell said. “He’s not a big, avid golfer, but he’s working at it so we are happy to have him.

“He’s a good teacher and he knows what he’s doing.”

Although DeBolt has zero experience coaching golf at any level he has been doing his due diligence to really understand the game. He’s been reading up on golf and watching videos in order to gain more knowledge about the sport.

“I’m looking forward to it; I’ve had some experience coaching in the past, just not with golf,” DeBolt said. “I’m looking forward to learning a lot and working with the kids is always a good time.”

The first-time head golf coach wants to help his team improve on all parts of their game and wants to allow them to play their best.

“I feel like there’s a lot of ways to skin a cat and especially in a sport like golf,” DeBolt said. “I want the kids to learn the basics and then help the kids find their own stride.”

His goals for this season are just to keep his kids healthy and help them really fall in love with the sport, especially since there isn’t a lot of other sports going on right now due to COVID-19.

“I think Josh will fit really well,” Caldwell said. “The kids all know him from teaching science and so I think he will fit right in. We got a lot more kids out this year because of no other sports so he’s going to have a bunch of kids.”