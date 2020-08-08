Reed-Custer adds trifecta of new coaches

There have been numerous changes to the coaching staff of Reed-Custer athletics this upcoming season, as the Comets have welcomed three new head coaches for basketball, golf, softball and volleyball.

For the first time in about 10 years, Reed-Custer will be introducing a new girls basketball coach after coach Nick Klein stepped away at the end of last season. Starting in 2020-21, the Comets will welcome Shelby Zwolinski as the new head coach.

“She was with the program as an assistant, and, obviously, we try to hire from within if we can and have a good candidate,” Reed-Custer athletic director Chuck Anderson said. “She stood out in regard to that, so we wanted to give her an opportunity to be a varsity coach for the first time. She’s within the district, and I look forward to seeing her success.”

For the past three seasons, Zwolinski has served on Reed-Custer’s girls basketball coaching staff as both a lower-level head coach and a varsity assistant. In her first two seasons with the Comets, she served as the head coach for the girls freshman team before taking over the head job for the sophomore squad last season.

Now, for the first time in her young coaching career, Zwolinski will get her chance to take over a group of seniors she coached in her first season three seasons ago.

“I’m really excited to take over the program,” Zwolinski said. “Nick Klein had a great influence, and he did an excellent job building the program, and I’m just excited to continue building off that.

“The incoming seniors is the first group I coached as freshman so they definitely have a special place in my heart.”

Heading into her first season as a head coach, Zwolinski plans to try to continue to build off the culture Klein created during the past nine years.

“I want to teach them to be students first and athletes second,” Zwolinski said. “They have to be excellent students in the classroom, but they have to learn off each other. I’m looking forward to continuing the groundwork that Nick placed defensively and offensively, and I look to build from there.”

Along with adding a new girls basketball coach, Reed-Custer also will be introducing a new head volleyball coach.

Jenny Patton will replace Kelly Van Duyne, who previously served as the head volleyball coach for the past five seasons.

“Jen’s been in our program for 10-plus years,” Anderson said. “We thought it was a really nice fit again being that she is a P.E. teacher and [has] been involved in coaching for a long time, as well as being a part of our volleyball program for a long time.”

Patton has spent the past 13 years coaching for the Comets in various positions, with her most previous coming as the JV head volleyball coach.

“She just has a familiarity with the school, program and kids, so that’s what really stood out for us,” Anderson said.

Along with getting her new gig, Patton also serves as Reed-Custer’s middle school volleyball coach. As a result, Patton already will have a feel for the players feeding into her high school program.

“I’m really excited for it. I really feel ready for the job since I’ve been coaching for so long,” Patton said. “I’m just excited to see them all the way through from middle school through high school.”

Patton said she plans to implement new defensive and offensive strategies.

“My style is work hard, play hard,” Patton said. “You work really hard in practice; you’re serious about the drills, serious about improving, doing things the right way and don’t cut corners, but in the end; you also know how to have fun.”

The final coaching change within Reed-Custer athletics comes with Nick Arndt, who is set to not only take over the boys golf team but also the softball squad. Anderson was looking for a candidate who could come in and coach multiple sports, and Arnt seemed to fit the bill.

“We were looking for someone to take a P.E. teaching position for us while also coaching a couple sports, and that fell right in line with Nick,” Anderson said.

Although Arndt has no formal experience coaching golf or softball, he does have plenty of experience with baseball. Aside from playing college ball at St. Francis University and Joliet Junior College, winning a World Series at the latter in 2007, Arndt has spent the past two years as a varsity assistant for living legend Eric Regez at Herscher.

“Both teams can expect me to be dedicated; I’m definitely going to be committed and give it 110 percent,” Arndt said. “I have high expectations.”

As for his goals for each sport, Arndt has some different plans for each.

“For golf, I just want to see some improvement in their games,” Arndt said. “Hopefully, they can knock a couple shots off their rounds and see improvement in their short games.

“As for softball, I’d like to see us at least get out of sectionals or regionals,” he said. “I’d like to see us get into the postseason and cause some damage.”