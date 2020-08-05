Cody's Choice: IHSA cheats summer sports with new schedule

In light of the recent news of the IHSA’s decision to carry on with all sports for the 2020-21 academic calendar, I couldn’t help but notice how cheated some of the spring athletes must feel, particularly those who play baseball, softball, track and field and the other summer sports.

Being a former high school baseball player myself, I know how painful it must have been for all of the baseball and softball players who didn’t get a chance to play at all last season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A lot of those seniors lost out on many opportunities fall athletes, such as football players, didn’t have to endure, at least not until their seasons were completed, save locally for the Kankakee boys basketball team. Now, with the IHSA announcing baseball and softball only will play from May 3 to June 26 next year, it begs the question: Why did baseball and softball get so skimped?

Winter sports, such as basketball, and fall sports, such as football, will get shortened seasons that will last about two-and-a-half to three months, giving them about 80 percent of their schedules for 2020-21. In comparison, baseball and softball only will get about a month and a half this year, leaving them to lose out on about 80 percent of their games between this year’s canceled season and next year’s shortened one.

As a result, sports such as football and basketball barely will be affected in terms of season length; meanwhile, baseball and softball get the short end of the stick by being severely affected two years in a row.

“It’s frustrating, and it’s a little annoying to see that the winter season and fall season sports get like three months and baseball gets a month and a few weeks,” Wilmington head baseball coach Mike Bushnell said. “At the same time, I do understand that they did look at moving baseball to the fall.”

Typically, high school baseball starts up in March and runs through the middle of June, leaving plenty of time for student-athletes to transition to travel ball. However, that is no longer on the table with the IHSA extending the baseball and softball seasons into late June next year. This will result in high school baseball and softball coaches having to deal with more issues than just a super-condensed schedule.

Many coaches will have to deal with their players possibly burning out or injuring themselves after playing nonstop.

As it relates to our local high school baseball teams, many of them have student-athletes who play multiple sports. Some are even three-sport athletes, which means they will have to go directly from their winter sport to spring sport to baseball with little to no break in between. This easily can end up with student-athletes burning out by the time the summer sports season begins.

Along with dealing with health and fatigue concerns, coaches might have to deal with the possibility of some of their players opting to choose travel sports instead of their high school team, particularly on the diamond. Each year, parents shell out thousands of dollars for their kids to play travel ball in the summer months. So, with the high school season set to end in late June or early July, it could create a long-lasting scheduling conflict between interscholastic teams and travel teams. This could result in players and parents having to chose one over the other, as travel ball usually starts around the middle of June.

In addition, the IHSA perhaps forgot about the fact many high school baseball coaches have additional jobs or obligations in the spring, so they might not even be available during the entire month of June, let alone early July.

Nevertheless, as much as it pains high school baseball fans who feel as though they are getting overlooked, you can’t blame the football or basketball programs. It’s not their fault the COVID-19 virus didn’t hit the U.S. until March.

At the same time, it is very unfortunate the IHSA couldn’t come up with a better solution for the traditional spring sports that now have shifted to a condensed summer. Out of every high school athletic program, these are the ones that seem to have been most affected during the global pandemic.