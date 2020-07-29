Pritzker announces new restrictions on sports

In his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions on sports in Illinois, including the Illinois High School Association, which is currently meeting to discuss the status of high school sports in the fall.

Pritzker announced that sports will be broken down into risk groups, with each group permitted to compete at different Types of Play levels.

<strong>Higher-risk level sports</strong>

<ul><li>Boxing</li><li>Competitive cheerleading</li><li>Competitive dance</li><li>Football</li><li>Hockey</li><li>Lacrosse</li><li>Martial arts</li><li>Rugby</li><li>Ultimate frisbee</li><li>Wrestling</li></ul>

<strong>Medium-risk level sports</strong>

<ul><li>Basketball</li><li>Fencing</li><li>Flag football/7-on-7 football</li><li>Paintball</li><li>Racquetball</li><li>Soccer</li><li>Volleyball</li><li>Water polo</li><li>Wheelchair basketball</li></ul>

<strong>Lower-risk level sports</strong>

<ul><li>Archery</li><li>Badminton</li><li>Baseball (if at least six feet apart in dugouts or in bleachers behind dugouts; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li><li>Bass fishing (if room on boat permits social distancing; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li><li>Bowling</li><li>Climbing</li><li>Crew</li><li>Cross country (if number of teams is significantly limited and physical workspace guidelines are followed)</li><li>Cycling (if individual or using every other track in velodrome; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li><li>Disc golf</li><li>Golf</li><li>Gymnastics (if able to clean equipment between participants; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li><li>Horseback riding</li><li>Ice skating (singles only; otherwise considered high-risk)</li><li>Ropes (If able to socially distance and clean between each individual; otherwise considered higher-risk)</li><li>Sailing, canoeing, kayaking (If limited number on boat allows to socially distance; otherwise considered higher-risk)</li><li>Sideline spirit (if six feet apart and no stunts or lifts; otherwise considered higher-risk)</li><li>Skateboarding</li><li>Softball (if at least six feet apart in dugouts or in bleachers behind dugouts; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li><li>Swimming and diving (if restricted to single lanes and single diving; no relays, synchronized swimming or paired diving; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li><li>Tennis</li><li>Track and field (if delayed starts, every other track and cleaning of equipment between usage; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li><li>Weight lifting (If able to clean between each individual; otherwise considered medium-risk)</li></ul>

Each risk category will have four different tiers of activity allowed. The lower the risk the sport is, the more activity those sports will be allowed on the tier system.

Level one allows training only. Level two allows scrimmages within a team, as long as minors have parental consent. No competitive play is allowed. In level three, conference, regional and league meets and games are allowed, and state and league championships are allowed in lower-risk sports. Level four allows tournaments, out-of-conference and out-of-league play, multi-team meets, out-of-state play and state tournaments.

Currently, lower-risk sports are allowed to play at levels 1-3, medium-risk sports are allowed to play at the first two levels and higher-risk sports are allowed the first level only.

The restrictions cover youth sports in the state, but not college or professional. More information concerning the high school sports season is expected from the IHSA later this afternoon.