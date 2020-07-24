IESA cancels fall sports season

The first domino has fallen in regard to the status of fall school sports in the state, as the Illinois Elementary School Association announced the cancellation of its fall sports season in a press release issued Friday.

Baseball, softball, boys and girls golf and boys and girls cross country all had their respective seasons canceled with no plans on rescheduling them for a later time. The IESA cited Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines concerning COVID-19 for the cancellation.

“We know that there will be many people within the school system who will applaud this decision, and there will be many who will be strongly opposed,” the IESA said in the release. “At the forefront of the board decision is that the activities must be conducted within the current limitations that have been placed on the schools by the IDPH.

“In particular, the mandate that there can be no physical contact between athletes and that students must be socially distanced (6 feet of separation) makes the administration and conduct of games and contests very difficult and, in some cases, impossible to adhere to the mandates.”

The statement continued to address the difference between club sports, which have seen a mixed bag of participation and non-participation over the summer, and school sports.

“While there are plenty of youth league baseball and softball teams playing games and tournaments this summer, many are not adhering to the same stringent guidelines,” the IESA said. “Because summer leagues and travel ball are taking place, this may make the decision of the IESA Board of Directors seem odd.

“The difference is that schools will be held to the IDPH mandates and the youth summer contests are not,” the release continued. “It would make little sense for IESA to move forward with these activities that would require schools to be in direct conflict with mandates by state agencies that have regulatory control over the schools.”

IESA executive director Steve Endsley called the decision “the most difficult decision” he’s experienced as part of the board, but isn’t giving up on having sports the rest of the way.

“With there being so many unknowns regarding the re-opening of schools, the safety of the very students who participate in junior-high and middle-school activities was at the very center of the discussion,” Endsley said. “After each member had an opportunity to discuss the IDPH limitations and safety of the students, the board ultimately decided to cancel golf, softball, baseball and cross country for the fall of the 2020-21 school year.

“Our sincere hope is that there are changes to the limitations placed on schools, which will allow the remainder of the activities in the upcoming school year to be held as scheduled.”

The remainder of the sports season will continue to be discussed as time goes on.

Girls basketball, which is set to begin practice Aug. 31, will have its season examined at next month’s board meeting.