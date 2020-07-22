Eason walks away from the track on a high note

Southern Illinois University track-and-field sprinter Tyjuana Eason has accomplished more than most when it comes to excelling on the track.

The SIU graduate student finally has concluded her award-winning track-and-field career after a dominate showing in 2019-20.

The Kankakee graduate concluded this year’s indoor season with a phenomenal showing at the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. She took home the first-place crown in the 60-meter, 200-meter, and 4-by-400-meter relay, which helped her win the 2019-20 MVC Women’s MVP award, along with earning MVC All-Conference honors. However, along with everyone else this season, her 2020 outdoor season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“My favorite moment this season was coming back and defending my title in basically all my events — 60-meter, 200-meter, 4-by-400-meter relay — especially after going through some hardships with it being my first year of graduate school and dealing with that, track and a job.”

Aside from ending her career on a high note, Eason has racked up quite a few awards during the past couple of seasons. Some of which include being a two-time 4-by-100-meter relay (outdoor) MVC champion, 4-by-400-meter relay (outdoor and indoor) MVC champion and NCAA West Regional qualifier in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and both the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400-meter relays.

“My favorite moment of my college career came last season when we went to nationals in the 4-by-100,” Eason said. “It was the outdoor spring season we went to nationals, and I believe it was the first time the women’s 4-by-100 went to nationals in years, so it was a really great experience for me.”

Although her athletic career has come to an end, Eason still is staying active. She’s been working out during quarantine while holding a position as a counselor.

“Now that my track career is done, I’m still staying active and staying healthy,” Eason said. “And I’m just working a job and starting a new job as a counselor in a gateway program helping schools with drug and alcohol problems.”

Going forward, Eason will continue to work on her social work degree.

“Right now, my plan is to graduate and get my degree in social work,” Eason said. “And then, I was thinking of either going the school counseling route with youth development, or I was thinking of working with counseling and rehabilitation.”