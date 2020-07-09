Racing returns to Kankakee Friday

For the first time in 2020, there will be racing at Kankakee County Speedway Friday.

Six different divisions will race under the lights in Kankakee Friday, where stands will be capped at a 50% capacity as the state continues to reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., while the racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for 11- to 16-year-olds and free for children under 10. More information can be found on the track’s website, <a href="http://www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountyspeedway.com</a>, or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeCountySpeedway" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeecountyspeedway</a>.

The Kankakee County Speedway is located at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road in Kankakee, near the intersection of US Route 45 and Airport Road.