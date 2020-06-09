Former Trojan Edwards finding immediate success at Pittsburgh

It’s been about two years since Abby Edwards made the decision to head to the University of Pittsburgh to continue her softball career.

The former Dwight Trojan has wasted no time getting inserted into the starting lineup.

The current sophomore and natural science major pitched in 37 games during her freshman campaign last spring, when she finished with a team-high six wins and recorded a 4.76 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In those six wins, one stood out more than the rest to Edwards — when she picked up the win against Missouri in front of her friends and family after allowing just one earned run during a memorable 5 2/3 innings.

“That was pretty exciting, and I had a lot of family members and friends in the stands,” Edwards said. “It was really awesome getting a win against a big team and to be able to come off the field and see everybody who came out to support me.”

This season, Edwards was looking to pick up where she left off in 2019. In the shortened season, she appeared in six games on the bump, starting in four. She finished with an unblemished 2-0 record during 20 1/3 innings pitched with a 6.89 ERA, 17 strikeouts and 12 walks.

The moment Edwards will remember most from the abbreviated season isn’t her own success but a monumental moment from one of her teammates.

“My favorite moment was when my teammate Sarah Seamans hit a grand slam during our game against Clemson … ,” Edwards said. “It was a great day, and I was about to cry because I was so happy for her.”

Since returning home during this time in quarantine, Edwards has been putting her focus on preparing for next season.

“I have been doing a lot of softball stuff,” Edwards said. “So, I have been just practicing and getting my lifting in. And my team does Zoom calls, so we try and stay connected there.”

Along with individual workouts, she has taken this extra time at home to spend with her family and friends but said she also still really misses going to battle with her teammates.

“I just miss my teammates a lot,” Edwards said. “It’s so positive being around them, and they push me all the time. It’s harder to practice on your own and not have your teammates pushing you because you don’t have the same type of motivation.”