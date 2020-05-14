Former Watseka cross country coach Sutfin inducted into ITCCCA Hall of Fame

After dedicating about half of his life to Watseka High School, Joe Sutfin finally is getting the recognition he deserves.

Sutfin was one of seven coaches to be inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Jan. 11.

It was a special night Sutfin spent accompanied by his family and grandkids, along with some of his former players.

“It’s very exciting being able to make the coaches hall of fame,” Sutfin said. “I think this is a kids’ award — I kind of led them in the right direction and, of course, they did all the work.”

Sutfin was honored for his involvements at Watseka High School, where he taught math for 35 years and coached track and cross country for 30 years.

“Most people were very complimentary about the fact that I cared about the kids,” Sutfin said. “I treated everyone the same and tried to build a little bit of respect and character along they way.”

His commitment to his kids’ improvements helped him build one of strongest track and cross country programs during his tenure. Sutfin helped make four state champions, which included Patty Carrell, who set the state and national record in the 2-mile run in 1977; Jeff Wood, who set an IHSA Class A state record in the discus in 1985; Jeff Stone in the long jump in 1987; and Veronica Gadbois in the 300-meter low hurdles in 1993.

He also coached 139 state qualifiers, 33 of which went on to earn medals, including 21 Top-5 finishes. In terms of team accomplishments, Sutfin has coached 14 Conference Champions. He also helped his boys team finish fifth in 1987 and seventh in 1988 in the state meet.

“I had outstanding athletes, and it was great to be on the side of leading them in the right direction,” Sutfin said.

Perhaps the reason so many of his athletes were so successful is Sutfin constantly preached to his kids to strive for their personal best. He always wanted to see his kids improve, and he said that is one of the biggest things he loved about coaching the Warriors.

“I preached over and over in sports, especially in track and cross country, for personal bests,” Sutfin said. “And to always strive for personal best and the excitement of when they did get it — just watching the kids, they were elated.”

Seeing how happy his runners got when they achieved their goals is something that gave Sutfin great joy. That’s why he still can be seen on the Watseka track from time to time, even at 75 years old.

“I still like to go over to watch track meets since being retired,” Sutfin said. “And if people ask me for help, I’ll still give it to them.”

Looking back on his hall-of-fame career, Sutfin credited all the Watseka athletes for giving him a reason to stay for 35 years.

“I was very fortunate that when I got to Watseka, the kids I worked with were very hardworking, very coachable and very teachable,” Sutfin said. “So, it was not a problem staying whatsoever. I was comfortable in what I was doing, and I enjoyed all 35 years.”