Former state champion Thiele hired as Iroquois West football coach

In December, Iroquois West head coach Cam Stone stood in front of the Raiders football team and explained why he was leaving. It was his goodbye.

“I had a conversation with the guys immediately after Christmas break,” Stone said. “And it was tough. It’s a tough decision to leave the kids, but it’s something personal that I am kind of pursuing my dreams.”

After serving the past two seasons as the Raiders’ head football coach, Stone decided it was time to move on and pursue his dream job — assistant principal at Pontiac Junior High School.

Luckily for Iroquois West and athletic director Kristy Arie, Stone gave the Raiders plenty of time to find a replacement. That replacement was right in their backyard, as assistant coach and former Raider state champion Jason Thiele officially was named the school’s new head coach Tuesday.

“A lot of it is he’s been a part of our family already,” Arie said. “You see the relationships that he’s built with the kids and you know the other applicants were very qualified, but sometimes knowing what you’re going to get with what you have is very comforting, and I think he will fair really well with the boys.”

Thiele already has had the luxury of being able to build relationships with his players despite this time in quarantine. For the past three seasons, he served as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Nonetheless, the former Raider is full of emotion now that he will have the opportunity to lead the team he once helped win a state championship as a player in 2003.

“Excited is kind of an understatement,” Thiele said. “Iroquois West is where I’m from; it’s my alma mater; I won a state championship there in 2003.

“I’ve been an assistant for the past three years, and to be named the head coach is like a dream come true.”

Before returning to his alma mater three years ago, Thiele had no previous coaching experience. He played wide receiver at Olivet Nazarene University for two years before eventually enlisting in the military, where he served from 2007-15.

Thiele said he firmly believes he knows what it takes to turn the football program around. Since that state run in 2003, the Raiders have made just one playoff appearance (2006).

“The guys we have now, they want to be successful,” Thiele said. “And I’m a big believer in being from there and knowing what it takes to win there, so I think we will be able to turn things around.”