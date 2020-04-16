Newsome to pass torch to Conway as ONU AD

Olivet Nazarene University’s Athletic Director Gary Newsome is one of college sports’ most seasoned administrators, with about 50 years of work to his name, including 12 years as the Tigers’ athletic director. After all that time, Newsome will retire in June.

“After a while, you just get worn out,” Newsome said. “After 45 years in the business, it’s time for some new blood and fresh thoughts and ideas.”

In his time as the AD, Newsome helped the Tigers become one of the more elite, small, private, athletic programs in the country. Newsome even helped lead the 2015-16 Tigers athletic program to having the most successful year in the 50-year history, both on the field and in the classroom.

Highlighting that year was the men’s swimming and diving team, which captured the university’s first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship.

Newsome’s announcement came as no surprise to Olivet. He let administration know in August this would be his final year as the school’s AD. The early warning since has allowed Olivet to have the luxury of being able to take their time in finding Newsome’s replacement.

And that replacement comes in the form of a player Newsome coached in both football and baseball: Mike Conway.

“I am honored to come full circle and return to Olivet Nazarene University,” Conway said. “Olivet is where my spiritual and professional foundation were built, and I am truly thankful for the many great people that have made an impact on my career and walk with Christ over the years.

“I truly love Olivet and am passionate about athletics and will do all I can to lead and support our outstanding coaches and staff into the future.”

Conway seems to be a perfect for the Tigers given the past history he has built with them during the years. The former Tiger not only played baseball and football during his time as a student-athlete in the 1980s, but he also served as ONU’s head football coach from 1996-2000. Conway compiled a 31-14 record in his four-year run as the Tigers’ head coach.

“Mike will do a fabulous job — I think he will take Olivet to a new level,” Newsome said. “We’ve had a good run for at least the past 12 years since I’ve been at the helm, and I think Mike’s energy and expertise will not only keep us going but I think it will take us another step forward.”

Conway has been involved in college athletics since 1985, and he’s racked up quite a few accolades since then. Some of his biggest achievements in coaching involve coordinating the No. 1 defense in the country on five occasions at three different levels. Conway also has coached in four National Championship games (1992,1994, 1997, 1998).

Conway has gained experience by working with many school administrators as well. In fact, during his time at Washington and Jefferson College from 1987-94 as a defensive coordinator, Conway also served as an administrative assistant to the athletic director.

Given Conway’s experience, it’s no surprise he said he believes he is the right man for the job.

“I have been in college athletics for 37 years,” Conway said. “So, I’ve coached at pretty much every level of college football and athletics — [NCAA] Division I, DII,DIII. … I’ve had an awful lot of experience, and I think that really helps me understand what coaches go through and what programs go through.”

Returning to the school that made him who he is will present a new set of challenges and obstacles. But Conway said he is ready for what lies ahead and is looking forward to continuing the strong traditions his predecessors set before him.

“I am humbled and challenged to continue in a leadership role in the great tradition of athletics at Olivet,” Conway said. “Those leaders who have preceded me in this position — Gary Newsome, Jeff Schimmelpfenniq, Larry Watson and CW ‘Butch’ Ward — I proudly call my mentors and friends.”