Local area schools preparing the best they can for possible spring seasons

With the spring sports season still up in the air players and coaches are left with so much uncertainty. Although the Illinois High School Association recently announced that they’re hopeful that they can resume spring sports at some point earlier this week, they have not set a specific date, leaving players still in question whether or not they will play the sports that they worked so hard to prepare for all season long.

Of course every-student athlete that plays a spring sport wants to feel optimistic that spring sports can resume in some capacity. Even if it is a shortened season. Yet, with no set timetable of a possible return date for spring sports it leaves the players to predominantly individually prepare themselves in case they are granted the opportunity to resume everyday life.

Since the recent COVID-19 virus outbreak, student-athletes have had to learn and train from home. And for some more than others, this can be really difficult because not everyone has the same resources to learn or prepare themselves for a possible spring season.

Players and coaches across the country are all taking different approaches in case the spring sports season can resume, and the 24 area schools are no exception.

Bishop McNamara softball coach Laura Harms has been very hands-on with her approach towards her squad. Since going in quarantine, Harms has been in contact with her team via the GroupMe app, where they can talk about whatever is on their minds, although that hasn’t necessarily made anyone feel better about the current situation.

“I think they are really upset, they just don’t really understand it all,” Harms said. “But I think to still try and stay positive through it all and you never know what’s going to happen.”

One thing that Harms believes will help her squad get through this tragic time is her teams ability to see the picture bigger.

“We talk about the big picture all the time, softball is going to be over some day,” Harms said. “I think they understand because we have good conversations.”

In fact, the Irish were most likely prepared for this more than others. Since Harms was pregnant in the winter months, she emphasized how important it was her for girls to get better individually in case she would not be around due to her pregnancy.

This has left them prepared in times like this when they have no organized practices.

“I think they all understand that its an off-time and we are not doing anything practicing all together, but they know how to do stuff on their own.”

Doing glove work and working off the tee is most of what her kids are doing at home, given the limited resources. As for the mental aspect, Harms said assistant coach Randy King has really made the team think deeper than just going out and playing.

“He is awesome at preparing our girls mentally,” Harms said. “He talks all about the mental side of softball ... so that’s a lot of our conversations.”

Being able to talk about more than just playing softball is something Harms has really focused on during the Irish’s time away from the practice field.

“Right now with everything going on, I’m glad that we talk about that kind of stuff because I don’t think there a lot of people who do talk to these kids about that stuff,” Harms said. “They need to understand the bigger picture to everything, especially all this stuff.”

Manteno baseball coach Matt Becker has taken the off-hands approach in dealing with his team during the break from school. He has not been frequently in contact with his players and has been letting them do their own things in order to prepare for a possible salvaged season.

“No I haven’t really contacted my guys, all my kids pretty much do there own thing right now,” Beckner said. “With the ordinance and not being able to do things with you kids, I am just trying to stay away.”

He hasn’t sent any do-it-yourself workout videos or anything like that via social media. In fact, Beckner is not as hopeful as others when it comes to whether or not they will even get a shot to hit the field.

“Is this season going to happen? I don’t think it will,” Beckner said. “People are already talking about football season and we aren’t even through baseball season yet.”

The Herscher girls soccer team was looking ahead to defending its trip to the IHSA Class 1A State Finals last season, a defense that has yet to officially get started

Head coach Chris Longtin has been very active in trying to stay connected with his team. He has even sent out workouts to help keep his players active even while quarantined at home.

“You’re going to have to be creative,” Longtin said. “You know, some of the things I send them I know they might not have…really just try and keep your endurance up because you’re going to have to play a lot of minutes and you don’t want to be gassed after five minutes.”

The hardest part for him and his squad is just not being able to be around one another, unable to continue building such strong bonds that the Tigers’ program has been known for.

“Mentally, that’s probably what’s wearing on all of us is that we don’t have that camaraderie that we do when we see each other,” Longtin said. “Sometimes at the end of the season I say, ‘Let’s take a day or two break because we’re all sick of each other.’ If we get back going, I don’t think we’ll want to leave other ever again.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais boys track and field coach Freddie Dudek has also been in contact with his team, shooting them emails regularly while also taking more time to talk with the seniors who are going through the recruiting process.

“We have been working through everything we can at this point,” Dudek said. “We’ve got stuff that we post out there to try and keep them active, things they can do at home so hopefully when we get going they wont be out of shape.”

Dudek has been active on social media with his team, posting various workouts on the school website and social media apps like Twitter to guide his players with workouts during this break. He’s even reposted his player’s workouts that they have posted online to help try and keep other guys accountable.

However, the bright spot for track and field athletes is that competing in track and field is mostly an individual sport. Furthermore, runners don’t necessarily need a lot of equipment, if any, to train.

“We kind of benefit of being a sport that is a team, but it is kind of individual,” Dudek said. “You train as a group for individual.”

As a coach and teacher, Dudek is used to serving as a mentor for his kids, often ready to give a helping hand or some sound advice. But in a situation like this, he, just like the rest of the area’s coaches, don’t have much experience.

“I have seniors that will message me honestly and ask what I think,” Dudek said. “I have been coaching for the past 11 years and I can tell them about my past experiences about a lot of things, but a global pandemic is not one of those.”