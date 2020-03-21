BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee has a season to remember forever

When the Kankakee boys basketball team entered its 2019-20 season, the Kays had no idea what they were getting themselves into; they just knew they had a roster full of talent. Lavell McIntosh was the lone returning starter, with Kevin Allen, Arryon Pore, AJ Storr and others back and ready to see bigger roles.

When junior Rashard Harris moved to town from Hyde Park and Deylon Johnson transferred back from Bradley-Bourbonnais, coach Chris Pickett started talking about how talented the Kays were. They made good on that potential and finished the regular season 24-4 before going on to break to school wins record (26) after besting Rich East 87-66 in the IHSA Class 3A Regional Championship.

“I was very happy and excited to break the record for the most wins,” Johnson said. “It was a season-long goal, and we accomplished it.”

They then went on to defeat Oak Forest in the semifinals of the Class 3A Thornridge Sectional in convincing fashion to earn their second Sweet Sixteen spot in three years.

But about 24 hours before the Kays were to take on one of the state’s most respected programs, Morgan Park, in last week’s sectional championship, the Kays saw their storybook season come to an abrupt, painful end when the IHSA moved to cancel the remainder of the winter season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“My thoughts on COVID-19 is that it came around at the wrong time,” McIntosh said. “We were on the verge of doing bigger and better things, so it was a bummer, but everything happens for a reason.”

Although the Kays knew there was a possibility their postseason would be cut short, it did not lessen the pain for the players who sacrificed so much all year.

“Once I saw the NBA and the NCAA shut down, I knew we were next,” Pickett said. “I was not surprised, however I was disappointed because of all the teams that were still alive sacrificed a lot with family, friends and even themselves.

“I feel really bad for our seniors because there is no rewind button for them. They don’t have the luxury of coming back.”

The recent cancellations have not only deeply affected the Kankakee seniors but seniors across America, and they all feel somewhat cheated out of their last chance at making a postseason run.

“I definitely feel robbed not being able to play,” Johnson said. “I believe we could have upset Morgan Park and been in Peoria [at the IHSA Class 3A State Finals].”

Those finals were scheduled for this weekend, but instead, there is just nothing. Teams usually have the satisfaction of playing in the postseason until they lose — or for one team, playing until securing a state title — but this year proved to be the exception to the rule.

Full of perspective, McIntosh took a glass-half-full approach by understanding how lucky he and his other senior teammates were to be able to at least play the majority of their season.

“I wish things could have ended differently because, even though my season ended short, I at least got to play 95 percent of it,” McIntosh said. “Most people who play spring sports don’t have that opportunity.”

As the season went along, Pickett’s faith in his team’s talent came to fruition. He felt as though this year’s squad had all the talent to make a deep run in the state tournament in his third year at Kankakee.

“I felt like our teams in the years past could have made it to Peoria with a break here and there,” Pickett said. “But this team did not have the holes like the other two teams did. We had five guys on the floor coming at you and that’s a solid recipe in high school basketball.”

The reason this team was so superior to previous years is because of Kankakee’s ability to have anyone go off on any given night.The Kays routinely had multiple double-digit scorers during the season, which made it hard for opposing defenses to focus on certain Kays players.

For example, in its postseason matchup against Oak Forest, five players — McIntosh (18 points), Storr (12), Harris (12), Allen (12) and Johnson (12) — were in double-figures. On the season, McIntosh, Harris, Johnson and Storr averaged at least 12 points per game, and Allen averaged eight.

Multiple playmakers allowed Kankakee to consistently show why they were one of the more premiere teams in the state. In fact, 16 of its 27 wins had a running clock to start the fourth quarter.

“When I look back years from now, I will look at this team as an accomplished group,” Pickett said. “They went out and treated each game as its own challenge, and win or lose, they faced the challenge.

“When it’s all said and done, this particular roster will have seven or eight guys who will play college basketball.”

Pickett’s reasoning to take pride in his team is obvious, and for good reason. The Kays weathered every storm both on and off the court and in doing so, they made history. It’s what permitted them to become one of the most recognized teams around the Kankakee area in recent memory.

“Our kids are Kankakee kids,” Pickett said. “You can’t be in Bradley, Bourbonnais or any other town around here and speak on our guys. They walk the streets of this town; they eat on Court Street; they play in these parks.

“I want people to remember this team as one that went through a lot behind the scenes and still proved to be one of the best teams not only in school history but [Kankakee] River Valley history. They are Kankakee proud.”