NJCAA shuts down winter tournaments, spring seasons

COVID-19 has taken the sports world by storm, and it is only getting worse. Not long after taking down each professional sports league and plenty of college competition, COVID-19 officially has put down the rest of the National Junior College Athletic Association season. The decision was made less than a week after the postponement of the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Tournament that Kankakee Community College was slated to play in.

The NCJAA released a statement Monday saying it has decided to take the cautious route and end all competition for the remainder of the upcoming basketball championships, as well as all spring competition.

“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” NJCAA president & CEO Christopher Parker said in the statement. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”

KCC athletic director and baseball coach Todd Post said although the decision was the correct one to make, it still was painful.

“It’s probably the right decision because they did their homework,” Kankakee Athletic Director Todd Post said. “And the health and well being of the athletes is an important situation that we all need to understand ... but it doesn’t make it any easier.”

For Post, the primary reason the official ending of the season hurt so much is how quickly the two-year career of a junior college athlete already is.

“I feel bad for the athletes,” Post said. “Us coaches, we will prepare and move on, but the athletes only get one shot at this, and you’ve got to make the most of it. When it gets cut short, it’s a tough situation.”

Although the NCJAA has attempted to make the recent news less painful after it came to the conclusion that this year’s spring seniors will not lose a year of eligibility, there is no doubt this still greatly affects all spring athletes and their respective programs.

In KCC’s case, players are going to have to reevaluate if it is worth using the extra year of eligibility or not at a community college.

“This is something that is not going to be sorted out within a couple weeks,” Post said. “This is something that is going to take some time. People have to look at their own personal situations and what’s right for one guy might not be right for the next guy.”

Along with the cancellation of springs sports such as baseball and softball, on- and off-campus recruiting for all sports with be postponed until April 15. The NCJAA will explore the idea of expanding allowable Letters of intent for spring sports for both 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NCJAA Eligibility Committee.

As for the women’s basketball team, the past handful of days have been touch-and-go, as two different announcements had been made before Monday’s third and final blow to the tournament that was supposed to take place in Port Huron, Mich., this week.

The NCJAA originally planned to hold the tournament without spectators of any kind before they eventually postponed the tournament until April 20. But each day brought more grim news in regard to any nonessential events.

Coach Donnie Denson, who now will wait until next winter for his first crack at 500 career wins, was hurt to see the women who fought so hard to make the tournament have it taken away by something such as a global pandemic.

“They created the opportunity for them[selves] to play in the national tournament, and that’s what they should get [it], but it’s going to be taken away because of things that are outside of our control,” Denson said. “And that’s the biggest issue at hand. Its not about me getting 500 wins; I could care less about that.”

Denson said he believes his players eventually will come to terms with the abrupt ending to the season.

“We need a few days, I think, to just digest it and kind of settle in and come to grips,” Denson said. “Right now, our players are struggling with it, but they also realize the importance of it. And I think in the next couple of days, they will really come to the understanding of canceling it.

“Hopefully, in the next two weeks, things will start to change, and the nation will start getting back to normal.”