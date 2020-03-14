WRESTLING: Coal City's Daniel Jezik named Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year

Daniel Jezik continued his incredible senior campaign this wrestling season by outdoing his impressive football season this past fall where he saw himself finish as the Daily Journal Football Player of the Year. After winning his second individual wrestling title in as many years, Jezik has been named the 2019-20 Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year.

After winning the IHSA Individual State title in Class 2A at 182 pounds with a 28-0 record his junior year, Jezik followed it up with an even more impressive senior year. This season, he led the Coalers with a 54-1 individual record and took home another individual state title, this time being in Class 1A at 195 pounds. It was the only individual state title won this season by any of the 12 local area wrestling programs.

“Looking back on it I always said each year I try to do better each year. Freshman year I took sixth [in state], sophomore year I took second and then first and first,” Jezik said. “So, I just look back on it and I’m glad I was able to progress each season.”

Jezik’s accomplishments range much deeper than his state final appearances. His finishes his high school wrestling career with a 163-28 record. Additionally, he was crowned regional, sectional, and state champion in both 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, he was also named Downers Grove South dual team tournament champ (2019), Abe’s Rumble dual team tournament champ (2019), Princeton Invitational champ (2018, 2020) and conference champion (2018, 2019, 2020). Not to mention he was named Joliet and Morris newspapers Wrestler of the Year and now the Daily Journal’s 2020 Wrestler of the Year.

I’ts safe to say that Jezik had one of the best, if not the best wrestling careers in Coal City’s storied program history.

“You look at the “it” factor,” Coal City head coach Mark Masters said. “There’s certain guys that have it, guys who work really really hard who don’t have it, but Daniel just had it.”

Masters saw his potential to be an elite athlete way before his individual accomplishments started to pile up. Masters was Jezik’s eighth grade physical education teacher and he noticed shortly after that when Jezik would “turn the switch” that he was in a class all to himself.

“Certain guys thrive in high stress and anxiety situations and that’s Daniel,” Masters said. “The bigger the spotlight, the better he performs. There are no if, and or buts about it.”

And that is a huge part of why Jezik likes the sport of wrestling so much.

“I like how there’s the individual aspect and how it’s all on you,” Jezik said. “So if you lose, you lost and you can’t blame it on anybody else.”

Despite going 28-0 and winning his first state title his junior year, Jezik was not so sure he wanted to continue his wrestling career in college. Instead, he put his focus on obtaining a football scholarship his senior year while simultaneously not ruling out the possibility of wrestling and becoming a dual-athlete in college.

That plan didn’t last very long, as wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State University, who currently rank 11th in the country according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association coaches poll, came knocking last March.

His recruiting process went smoothly after taking his first visit to Stillwater later that month.

“The recruiting process for me was pretty easy, it was not really contested,” Jezik said. “It was pretty much at the top of my list the entire time.”

Jezik appreciated the honesty when he first visited Oklahoma State.

“It was a pretty great experience, they welcomed me with open arms and just seemed like down to earth people,” Jezik said. “It wasn’t hard and I didn’t really feel like I had to put on a fake face or anything. Just being able to be myself and they were themselves, we just kind of had that connection.”

He then went back to the Oklahoma State in the summer of 2019 for his second visit. From there he learned more and more about the wrestling program and their expectations for Jezik when he arrives to campus next fall. This then led Jezik to officially sign with the Cowboys last November.

Jezik likes to believe that his signing is an inspiration to all high school kids who come from smaller areas.

“I like being able to show younger kids that even if you go to Coal City, or Wilmington or wherever it is around here that is a lot smaller, that if you are dedicated enough you can go on to succeed and noticed by big Division I schools,” Jezik said. “ (I am) ust setting an example for the younger generations that live around here.”

Now that Jezik’s high school wrestling career has come to an end, he’s had time to reflect on what he will most about Coal City wrestling. And although he will create strong bonds with his new teammates this fall at college, Jezik knows he will still greatly miss the family atmosphere that has been created during his time at Coal City.

“Coal City, we always have that tradition that we are a family,” Jezik said. “Having that feeling that we all bonded together is something I will miss.”

Masters and the rest of Coal City’s wrestling squad routinely showed that family-type bond by always joking with Jezik. The rest of his squad always joked with him that the biggest thing they will miss about Jezik is his dad because his father is the one who makes the wrestlers shirts and gives them nicknames.

But that isn’t all Masters and the program will miss.

“What we are going to miss most about Daniel is his ability to thrive in the most stressful events,” Masters said. “His ability to manage anxiety, his calmness in big matches, other kids notice”.

Surely Jezik has cemented himself as one of Coal City’s all-time great athletes, but it’s the way he went about his business that Masters believes will be the biggest part of his Coaler legacy.

“I think when we will talk about his legacy for a long time, is that he is a three-time finalist,” Masters said. “You don’t know if he is a junior varsity wrestler or a varsity wrestler. He was humble in victory and defeat.”